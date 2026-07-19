Chicago Bears Roster Ranking: Where Does the Bears' Offensive Line Rank in the NFL?
In this story:
The Chicago Bears' offensive line went from one of the league's worst units two years ago to one of the best last season. The offseason additions of Jonah Jackson, Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, and Ozzy Trapilo helped them cut their sack total from a league-high 68 sacks in 2024 to only 24 (third-best in the NFL) in 2025.
It looked like the starting five would be locked in for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, a wrench got thrown into their plans there when Trapilo ruptured his patellar tendon in the wild card round against Green Bay. An even bigger wrench got thrown into the equation when center Drew Dalman announced that he'd be hanging up the cleats ahead of free agency.
The Bears' front office rolled with the punches and took the shotgun approach at shoring up both the left tackle and center positions. They traded a fifth-round selection to New England for center Garrett Bradbury and landed the top center in this year's class in Iowa's Logan Jones. They also stayed in-house and re-signed both Braxton Jones and Theo Benedet to compete with free agent acquisition Jedrick Wills for the starting LT job.
Are those additions enough to reclaim their status as one of the league's best offensive lines?
The Rankings:
1. Denver Broncos
2. Philadelphia Eagles
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4, Buffalo Bills
5. Chicago Bears
6. San Francisco 49ers
7. Los Angeles Rams
8. Seattle Seahawks
9. Los Angeles Chargers
10. Indianapolis Colts
11. Carolina Panthers
12. Minnesota Vikings
13. Detroit Lions
14. Dallas Cowboys
15. New Orleans Saints
16. Atlanta Falcons
17. Jacksonville Jaguars
18. New England Patriots
19. New York Jets
20. Baltimore Ravens
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
22. Kansas City Chiefs
23. Washington Commanders
24. New York Giants
25. Las Vegas Raiders
26. Green Bay Packers
27. Cincinnati Bengals
28. Arizona Cardinals
29. Tennessee Titans
30. Miami Dolphins
31. Cleveland Browns
32. Houston Texans
Where They're Trending: Holding steady
The Bears will return their three-best lineman in Thuney, Jackson, and right tackle Darnell Wright. The four teams ahead of them might have a better starting five, but that trio has a strong argument for being the best core in the entire league. General manager Ryan Poles hasn't gotten nearly enough credit for landing two high-caliber starting guards for a fourth- and sixth-round draft pick, respectively.
At center, there's no telling whether the combination of Bradbury and Jones can replicate Dalman's performance from last season. They'd be hard-pressed to follow in his footsteps in making the Pro Bowl (since Bradbury has no Pro Bowl appearances under his belt and Jones is a rookie), but Dalman's play fell off considerably to close the year.
Dalman was playing at a Pro Bowl (and even an All-Pro) level from Week 6 through 15. He was essential in getting their running game going after they stumbled out of the gates. However, he looked checked out over the final quarter of the season (counting their two playoff matchups). I have little doubt that whoever starts at center will bring more to the table than Dalman did during that stretch.
Bradbury has started every game of his career. While he's firmly a league-average starter at this point in his career, that still gives them a relatively solid floor as long as Thuney and Jackson can stay healthy next to him. Jones also gives them a considerably higher ceiling if he proves to be ready to play early. It'll be one of the most interesting battles to keep an eye on in training camp.
The left tackle position is the bigger question mark heading into the 2026 NFL season. Braxton Jones was a bright spot on the offensive line over his first three seasons. Unfortunately, he became their clear weakest link last season after struggling to bounce back from a fractured fibula he suffered late in the 2024 campaign.
Still, there's reason for optimism with Jones being another offseason removed from the injury, as most players immediately return to their same level of play after fracturing their fibula. That's presumably why they decided to bring him back despite starting only four games last season. He also sounded a lot more confident when asked about the injury at minicamp.
They're not going to hand Jones the starting LT job, though. Former first-round selection Jedrick Wills and Theo Benedet, who outplayed Jones in his eight starts last season, will also be vying for the role. Wills was previously a league-average starter with the Browns before injuries began to take a toll. He decided to take last season off in an attempt to get his body right. Benedet feels like a long shot to start, but he is great insurance to have if Jones struggles early.
The Bears' offensive line also enters 2026 with much better depth than they've had in years past. On top of the roster competition at center and left tackle, they also have great depth at backup guard. 2025 sixth-round selection Luke Newman held his own when he had to briefly come in for Jackson last year. Jordan McFadden also looked solid despite playing against one of the league's toughest defensive lines in the divisional round matchup against the Rams.
It's also worth noting that you could make a strong case for the Bears being ranked first on the list if left tackle Ozzy Trapilo hadn't gotten hurt against Green Bay. He fortified the left tackle position after taking the starting job. While Trapilo might not play at all in 2026, he has a good chance to develop into their LT of the future if the injury doesn't limit his potential.
The left tackle position might still be somewhat of a question mark, but very few teams enter the 2026 season with no questions along their offensive line. As long as they can remain relatively healthy, they should field one of the league's best units once again.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jerry Markarian has been an avid Chicago Bears fan since 2010 and has been writing about the team since 2022. He has survived the 2010 NFC Championship Game, a career-ending injury to his favorite player (Johnny Knox), the Bears' 2013 season finale, a Double Doink, Mitchell Trubisky, Justin Fields, and Weeks 8-17 of the 2024 NFL season. Nevertheless, he still Bears Down!Follow jerrymarkarian