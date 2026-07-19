Chicago Bears Roster Ranking: Where Does the Bears' Offensive Line Rank in the NFL?

The Chicago Bears' offensive line went from one of the league's worst units two years ago to one of the best last season. The offseason additions of Jonah Jackson, Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, and Ozzy Trapilo helped them cut their sack total from a league-high 68 sacks in 2024 to only 24 (third-best in the NFL) in 2025.

It looked like the starting five would be locked in for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, a wrench got thrown into their plans there when Trapilo ruptured his patellar tendon in the wild card round against Green Bay. An even bigger wrench got thrown into the equation when center Drew Dalman announced that he'd be hanging up the cleats ahead of free agency.

The Bears' front office rolled with the punches and took the shotgun approach at shoring up both the left tackle and center positions. They traded a fifth-round selection to New England for center Garrett Bradbury and landed the top center in this year's class in Iowa's Logan Jones. They also stayed in-house and re-signed both Braxton Jones and Theo Benedet to compete with free agent acquisition Jedrick Wills for the starting LT job.

Are those additions enough to reclaim their status as one of the league's best offensive lines?

The Rankings:

1. Denver Broncos

2. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4, Buffalo Bills

5. Chicago Bears

6. San Francisco 49ers

7. Los Angeles Rams

8. Seattle Seahawks

9. Los Angeles Chargers

10. Indianapolis Colts

11. Carolina Panthers

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Detroit Lions

14. Dallas Cowboys

15. New Orleans Saints

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

18. New England Patriots

19. New York Jets

20. Baltimore Ravens

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Kansas City Chiefs

23. Washington Commanders

24. New York Giants

25. Las Vegas Raiders

26. Green Bay Packers

27. Cincinnati Bengals

28. Arizona Cardinals

29. Tennessee Titans

30. Miami Dolphins

31. Cleveland Browns

32. Houston Texans

Where They're Trending: Holding steady

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright (58) celebrates the game-tying extra point by placekicker Cairo Santos (not pictured) against the Los Angeles Rams with eighteen seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears will return their three-best lineman in Thuney, Jackson, and right tackle Darnell Wright. The four teams ahead of them might have a better starting five, but that trio has a strong argument for being the best core in the entire league. General manager Ryan Poles hasn't gotten nearly enough credit for landing two high-caliber starting guards for a fourth- and sixth-round draft pick, respectively.

At center, there's no telling whether the combination of Bradbury and Jones can replicate Dalman's performance from last season. They'd be hard-pressed to follow in his footsteps in making the Pro Bowl (since Bradbury has no Pro Bowl appearances under his belt and Jones is a rookie), but Dalman's play fell off considerably to close the year.

Dalman was playing at a Pro Bowl (and even an All-Pro) level from Week 6 through 15. He was essential in getting their running game going after they stumbled out of the gates. However, he looked checked out over the final quarter of the season (counting their two playoff matchups). I have little doubt that whoever starts at center will bring more to the table than Dalman did during that stretch.

Bradbury has started every game of his career. While he's firmly a league-average starter at this point in his career, that still gives them a relatively solid floor as long as Thuney and Jackson can stay healthy next to him. Jones also gives them a considerably higher ceiling if he proves to be ready to play early. It'll be one of the most interesting battles to keep an eye on in training camp.

Jun 11, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive lineman Logan Jones (54) runs on the field during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The left tackle position is the bigger question mark heading into the 2026 NFL season. Braxton Jones was a bright spot on the offensive line over his first three seasons. Unfortunately, he became their clear weakest link last season after struggling to bounce back from a fractured fibula he suffered late in the 2024 campaign.

Still, there's reason for optimism with Jones being another offseason removed from the injury, as most players immediately return to their same level of play after fracturing their fibula. That's presumably why they decided to bring him back despite starting only four games last season. He also sounded a lot more confident when asked about the injury at minicamp.

They're not going to hand Jones the starting LT job, though. Former first-round selection Jedrick Wills and Theo Benedet, who outplayed Jones in his eight starts last season, will also be vying for the role. Wills was previously a league-average starter with the Browns before injuries began to take a toll. He decided to take last season off in an attempt to get his body right. Benedet feels like a long shot to start, but he is great insurance to have if Jones struggles early.

Sep 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones (70) after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears' offensive line also enters 2026 with much better depth than they've had in years past. On top of the roster competition at center and left tackle, they also have great depth at backup guard. 2025 sixth-round selection Luke Newman held his own when he had to briefly come in for Jackson last year. Jordan McFadden also looked solid despite playing against one of the league's toughest defensive lines in the divisional round matchup against the Rams.

It's also worth noting that you could make a strong case for the Bears being ranked first on the list if left tackle Ozzy Trapilo hadn't gotten hurt against Green Bay. He fortified the left tackle position after taking the starting job. While Trapilo might not play at all in 2026, he has a good chance to develop into their LT of the future if the injury doesn't limit his potential.

The left tackle position might still be somewhat of a question mark, but very few teams enter the 2026 season with no questions along their offensive line. As long as they can remain relatively healthy, they should field one of the league's best units once again.