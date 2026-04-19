Bears Must Target Alex Highsmith as Elite Consolation Prize for Dexter Lawrence

It's no secret that the Chicago Bears desperately need to add to their defensive line this offseason, both at edge rusher and on the interior of the group.

It was exciting once news broke that now-former New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence had requested a trade, as he would have solved a major issue for a Chicago defense that lacks pass-rush juice and run defense prowess upfront.

However, Lawrence is now no longer available after he was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals in a blockbuster deal that saw the Giants gain Cincy's No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, a price the Bears never would have been able to meet.

Alex Highsmith an option for Bears?

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

While he isn't an interior defensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Alex Highsmith would check the box of the edge rusher Chicago needs — and he might be available for trade.

According to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, the Steelers are expected to take calls on Highsmith this offseason. Robinson notes that with Nick Herbig, who is a young, ascending pass-rusher, the Steelers might be open to moving Highsmith.

"But with Herbig waiting in the wings and having been very productive while rotating with Highsmith and T.J. Watt, the Steelers are expected to take some calls on Highsmith if the phone rings," Robinson wrote.

“I think they will trade one of them [between Highsmith and Herbig]," an unnamed high-level executive told Robinson.

Why Bears should trade for Alex Highsmith

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | David Banks-Imagn Images

After one sack in eight games and a torn Achilles in 2025, Chicago cannot depend on a total wild card like Dayo Odeyingbo to improve a pass-rush that had just 35 sacks last season.

Sure, the Bears are likely to draft an edge rusher, but a team with Super Bowl aspirations can't depend on a rookie to make the kind of impact Chicago needs.

While he has battled injury in recent years, there is no question that Highsmith is a sure thing if he stays on the field. The 29-year-old has posted six or more sacks in every year but one, and he posted a career-high 14.5 in 17 games in 2022.

Over the past two seasons, Highsmith notched 15.5 sacks, and that is despite him missing 10 games in that span. He finished 2025 with 9.5 sacks in 13 games.

More than just a pass-rusher

Former Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another attractive trait with Highsmith is his prowess against the run, which is important to note because the Bears were a sieve in that area last season, ranking 27th in the NFL.

In 2025, Highsmith notched an elite 82.0 Pro Football Focus run defense grade, ranking fifth at his position.

So, Highsmith kills two birds with one stone. He's a proven sack producer who can also provide a boost against the run. That's about as good as it gets for the Bears.

What's the cost?

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

We know there's a premium on good edge rushers, and Highsmith is no doubt a good one. He also has two years left on his contract, so the fact he won't be a one-year rental will help Pittsburgh get a better return.

The one thing working against the Steelers is Highsmith's injury history, so Pittsburgh may not get as much as it normally would for him. That said, we suspect Highsmith will still fetch a third-round pick, a selection the Bears have both this year and next.

Highsmith's contract has base salaries of $14.5 million and $15.5 million. However, there is a clear out with him in 2027 if things don't pan out or the Bears simply don't want to pay him, so Chicago isn't locked into a bad contract.

If the Bears can pull off a trade before the 2026 NFL Draft, it would allow Chicago to ignore edge rusher all together, or the team can at least target the position later in the draft, which would open things up for general manager Ryan Poles.