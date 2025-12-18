Bears' threat to move is right idea but it's in the wrong direction

Kevin Warren's letter to fans about the team's willingness to look into other options for a new stadium besides Arlington Heights after being stonewalled by Gov. J.B. Pritzker is proof once again how this franchise has never grasped the concept of public relations.

Apparently, it doesn't matter if the team president is Kevin Warren or Ted Phillips. The franchise responsible for PR nightmares like the mishandled hiring of Dave McGinnis as coach has outdone itself.

No one with any sense of timing does this type of thing at this point. You do it when the team has actually accomplished something and the momentum train is rolling toward the postseason with everything in your favor. Their 10-4 record without a postseason berth clinched yet is absolutely not a moment of truth.

The Bears could very easily go into this game, lose to Green Bay Saturday night, lose to the Lions and 49ers and then miss the playoffs entirely. Then, good luck with generating any enthusiasm for their cause. The field product is tied directly to the idea of a stadium.

They’re tearing this building down to make way for the Bears new Northwest Indiana stadium/fireworks stand/24-hour drive-through smoke shop. pic.twitter.com/qx0aAySDoK — Joseph S. Pete (@nwi_jsp) December 18, 2025

None of this means the Bears are wrong.

Actually, they're right. And they've needed to explore out-of-state options for quite some time. They needed a better sense of timing is all.

This announcement isn't something leaked. Make no mistake, it's a flat-out threat put out by the organization for all to see and not some bit of information mentioned on the sly to one reporter.

In a letter to season-ticket holders, #Bears president/CEO Kevin Warren says Illinois state leadership told the team its proposed stadium in Arlington Heights won’t be a priority in 2026.



Warren says, consequently, the team will expand its search, including Northwest Indiana. pic.twitter.com/EWTEsriRSv — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 17, 2025

The Bears have been trying to get approval from the state in the form of a bill that allows property tax certainty and they've already negotiated with the local taxing districts for this. They want the infrastructure paid for, which is customary for stadium construction or for any number of big construction projects.

The Bears have tried to play the political game in Springfield to get this one thing approved so the areas around the former Arlington Park Race Track can move forward but they've run into a true political heavyweight in Pritzker and he is flat out blocking their way.

The Chicago Bears recognize Indiana’s pro-business climate, and I am ready to work with them to build a new stadium in Northwest Indiana.



This move would deliver a major economic boost, create jobs, and bring another premier NFL franchise to the Hoosier State. Let’s get it… https://t.co/bW72dSxS3p — Governor Mike Braun (@GovBraun) December 18, 2025

"We listened to state leadership and relied on their direction and guidance, yet our efforts have been met with no legislative partnership," Warren said in his open letter on the stadium. "Consequently, in addition to Arlington Park, we need to expand our search and critically evaluate opportunities throughout the wider Chicagoland region, including Northwest Indiana.

"This is not about leverage. We spent years trying to build a new home in Cook County. We invested significant time and resources evaluating multiple sites and rationally decided on Arlington Heights. Our fans deserve a world-class stadium. Our players and coaches deserve a venue that matches the championship standard they strive for every day. With that in mind, our organization must keep every credible pathway open to deliver that future."

Let's be clear. It is about leverage and it should be.

This is something the Bears should have done long ago and it was urged here, though not in Indiana.

The Illinois government is beyond pathetic.



After a $2 BILLION investment by the Chicago Bears, they refuse to modernize the roads and utilities to support the growth in Arlington Heights???



The Northwest Indiana Bears might actually be a reality. pic.twitter.com/RtgKICJTiF — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) December 17, 2025

The better place would be to pursue land just across the Wisconsin border in Pleasant Prairie, Wis. It's just a stone's throw from Halas Hall and would also be a way to cut into the Packer fan base at the state line.

Hopefully they'll consider something in that direction. Indiana is too far for existing season ticket holders to travel. Season ticket holders are mostly northwest and north suburban people.

Either way, both ideas are only as leverage, contrary to what Warren's letter says.

"They own the land [in Arlington Heights]. It doesn't make sense for them to pivot now, but here they are, pivoting now."@DavidHaugh & @clayharbs82 react to the news of the Bears expanding their stadium search to northwest Indiana pic.twitter.com/cgatgrcTtD — Bears on CHSN (@CHSN_Bears) December 18, 2025

The Bears have long needed to apply pressure on Pritzker and the state to get this done for Arlington Heights. A stupid demand made by Pritzker that the Bears pay for the remaining debt on this version of Soldier Field is ridiculous because the Bears already paid off their agreed-upon amount, as did the NFL. It's only the amount of bond mismanaged by the City of Chicago that's left.

They should have simply been smarter with the way they handled that. They weren't. End of story.

George McCaskey is finally playing hardball with seamy types in Springfield and Chicago who only seem to understand this type of cut-throat negotiating. Good for him.

Per JB Pritzker’s spokesperson Matt Hill: “Suggesting the #Bears would move to Indiana is a startling slap in the face to all the beloved and loyal fans who have supported this franchise for generations.”



This is a similar leverage play the #Bears did 30 years ago. — 🗽Sam (@CalebIsHim) December 18, 2025

The only problem with what the Bears did was make a public announcement now because they'll have a lot of egg on their face if the team completely collapses this season. This is actually a massive PR gaffe.

Lose a few and miss the playoffs and there could be plenty of people in Chicago whose response will be, "You're not the pride and joy of Illinois" anymore, like their team fight song says.

