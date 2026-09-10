Tyrique Stevenson Has the Takeaway Bug Thanks to Bears DBs Coach

The Bears have heard the talk about teams finding it hard to lead the NFL in takeaways for consecutive seasons.

They're not buying it, partly because their own secondary coach, Al Harris, had a group lead in takeaways in 2021 and 2022 at Dallas. They were first in interceptions in 2021, then seventh the next year. Considering the Bears were No. 1 in takeaways last year, that's a Harris secondary having a hand in leading the NFL in takeaways three of the last five seasons. It's little wonder he was considered for defensive coordinator jobs last year.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson sees it as possible to lead the league in takeaways again, and has the takeaway bug himself. Stevenson had the football in his hands almost every other practice during training camp with interceptions, it seemed. He's intently focused this year on takeaways at the urging of Harris.

Tyrique Stevenson is a talented defensive back.



Tyrique Stevenson also doesn't have control of his emotions and it has cost the Bears in the past and it certainly did today.



He's getting a lot of credit for the apology he tweeted.



He refused to speak to the media and own up to… — Bill Zimmerman (@BillTZimmerman) October 28, 2024

"I think it was just, like, manifesting it," Stevenson said. "Like, I wake up with the ball in my mind."

Stevenson said he has two footballs in his locker and two in his car so he's thinking about the football at all times.

"I play catch with my son, he's 1. He can't catch it, but you know," Stevenson said. "I think it’s just me and Al (Harris) — you know, shout out to Al — just mentally making it ball-conscious.

I just don’t think Bear fans should get too cocky. 2024 was just 2 years ago when we only won 5 games. I know our defense is held together by duck tape and super glue. We have a D-line that has issues stopping the pass and the run, with backups playing slot and safety and a… — Jermaine Moore (@JermaineMoore37) September 9, 2026

"And I think that just comes from I'm looking for it, and every chance I can get my hands on it, I'm going to get it."

Harris' reputation for success is going to be tested considering all of the change since last year in the secondary.

"He’s got guys in the league who have listened to him and it worked," Stevenson said. "And I just think I would say just (Tuesday) in practice, just listening to him, listening to the small details is making me play a little bit faster.

Maybe I am a fool, but I am pretty confident the Bears will do a better job at stopping the run this year.



Not top tier, but significantly improved.



It’s the passrush and secondary that scares the crap out of me. But stopping the run helps big time. — Alex Patt (@chifanpatt2) September 7, 2026

"So just seeing that (interceptions) happen in practice is giving me the confidence I need to go get 'em in the game."

Making it work with new group

The secondary will have three different starters in it than last year, with slot cornerback Cam Lewis and safeties Dillon Thieneman and Xavier Woods. They weren't even planning on Woods or Lewis in starting roles until injuries. The communication in the secondary will be critical considering their unfamiliarity with each other, but cornerback Jaylon Johnson said it's been good in practice.

"I think for us it's just performing when guns are blazing," Johnson said. "I mean it's one thing to come out here and do it in practice when we're in a comfortable setting, and just going out there and playing loose, playing fun.

Bears going with veterans at slot CB and safety…that should help the secondary be a bit more solidified to start the season



Here’s hoping Cam Lewis and Xavier Woods make an impact Week 1 — Windy Conditions (@WindyConds) September 8, 2026

"I think a lot of times guys get caught up on trying to be perfect (in games). It's like we've got to go out there and compete and play loose, play with energy and I think we'll be good."

To Stevenson, producing the takeaways and having a big game against Bryce Young and the Panthers Sunday is critical to establishing a basis for the season much like last year, when.

"That just lets the league know what they’re in business for, that us coming out here, that we’ve got the defending title of picking the ball off," Stevenson said. "So I feel like just us going back out there and piggyback off that (success), and stopping the run as a defense, that’s going to lead to letting the league know what’s fitting to happen this year with us."

If he's right, there would be an awful lot of so-called experts around the league with long faces after they said it couldn't be done in consecutive years.

#Bears superlatives for 2026:



• Offensive MVP: Joe Thuney

• Defensive MVP: Montez Sweat

• Breakout star: Luther Burden III

• Most concerned about: The whole DL

• Sleeper to watch: Ozzy Trapilo

• Make-or-break year: Dayo Odeyingbo

• X-Factor: Caleb Williams pic.twitter.com/Fg301sUisV — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) September 4, 2026