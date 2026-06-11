What Bears See in Coby Bryant Besides Interceptions of Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams has found the first two days of Bears minicamp a little different than many of the OTA practices.

There have been interceptions. First it was Jaylon Johnson making a few on Tuesday and on Wednesday Williams threw it into the middle of the field during full-squad work and new Bears safety Coby Bryant made the interception and brought it back up the field.

"That's just me making a play," Bryant said. "I had to get him before the offseason started as well, too. So I feel good about that. I know he didn't like that. I seen his demeanor on that one.

"But, like I said, true competitor comes out every day willing to work. And you know I can't speak enough about him. He's honestly too talented for sure.

The defense has been mixing it up more with coverages and also with blitzing. While the better defensive play doesn't say a lot about the offense, it does say Dennis Allen's not going to let his guys sit around and absorb punishment to help the offense's egos.

Bears wrapped up day two of mini camp.

Coby Bryant had one of the highlights of the day (not shown) with an interception of Caleb in the 2-minute drill. We’ll hear from him shortly. pic.twitter.com/ZrEZecgS2l — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) June 10, 2026

It also says they are starting to see some defensive leadership stepping forward after losing safety Kevin Byard. Bryant, a Super Bowl winner last year, commands respect immediately even if he is only in his fifth season. What Bryant is seeing with his new team is a coach in Ben Johnson who has everyone's respect and provides the real leadership.

A few NFL Draft notes about Safeties:

(I'm not even including Caleb Downs because he won't fall to 25)



Moving up my list

-Dillon Thieneman is my favorite S prospect for CHI. Very twitched up athlete with great click n close and the best tackle rate for guys with more than 20… pic.twitter.com/53rd68TWWk — Nick Whalen (@_NickWhalen) March 19, 2026

"I love it," Bryant said. "He’s filled with fire, honestly. He’s an offensive guy too but we have a lot of similarities. That’s why I’m here as well. He’s a true competitor. Every day he competes.

"He likes us (defensive guys) talking junk to him and vice versa. He talks junk to us too. I’ll match his energy every day and vice versa. It’s been a special offseason for sure."

He's imparting some wisdom to the rookie.

Ben Johnson says that Coby Bryant’s experience carries a “premium” and it’s already showing up in Chicago 👀 pic.twitter.com/BYfgUSmZOA — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) June 10, 2026

"First things first, me being a Year 5 guy, he’s a rookie," Bryant said. "So he wants to go full speed in everything. In individual drills, we have to tell him to slow down because I’m not running that fast. I’m 27. He’s 21. Just the speed.

"He’s very coachable, like I said. He’s exciting to watch, man. He makes plays every day. It’s been special."

Bryant isn't bringing aging veteran style to safety Kevin Byard did, but does have that ring and the Bears who know it and want to know what it takes to get one.

"Yeah, they ask. The biggest thing is I tell them, you know, just take it one day at a time, one play at a time, one game at a time," Bryant said. "I try not to use my past -- what I did in Seattle -- with these guys. The biggest thing I came here to do is be a leader and, you know, direct these guys and lead these guys and vice versa.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: #Bears S Coby Bryant joined the show to discuss why he chose Chicago, his role in coordinator Dennis Allen's defense and... golf? pic.twitter.com/hdFHNG1IfR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 26, 2026

"I need to be led as well, too, other leaders, so that's the biggest thing.

Bryant needs to figure out that leadership style, too, because he really wasn't one in Seattle. He only played safety two of his four years.

"Yeah, for sure, just who I am, and not to, you know, blow smoke up on myself, but just a lot of guys respect me and how I go about myself and how I practice," he said. "DA (Allen), Ben, a lot of guys have commended me on that as well, too, and I just go out and be the example."

Ben Johnson sees the leadership coming forth that they lost with Byard, Tremaine Edmunds, and Jaquan Brisker departing from the defense.

"Well, it opens opportunities for other guys too," Johnson said. "I think we have a number of players on this team who are listened to and their voices are well respected. And then we have a bunch of them who are simply leaders by example.

This angle make bro look like a kid 😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/mty14V64fi — Coby Bryant (@_CobyBryant_) June 10, 2026

"So I feel like we’ll fill that void. And those guys will come to life and we’ll get a feel over the course of camp for who those guys are. Of course we’ll vote for captains, our players will. And that sheds a lot of light on who they respect as well."

As long as they're making plays like Bryant did in Wednesday's practice, it's easy to listen to them. The problem is coming up with enough leaders because they're harder to find than a few interceptions in minicamp.



Day two of Bears minicamp is in the books. Tyrique Stevenson was back on the field while D’Marco Jackson was not. Coby Bryant had a nice interception during two-minute. Dillon Thieneman played some first team. pic.twitter.com/aovhzDVG9H — Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) June 10, 2026