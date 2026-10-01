What Caleb Williams Can Gain from Watching Case Keenum Is More Subtle

There were messages for injured quarterback Caleb Williams in Monday night's Case Keenum performance during the Bears' big 27-7 win.



Coach Ben Johnson knows what they are. Some of Williams' teammates also saw the approach Keenum had and liked it.



Ultimately, it wasn't quite a lesson about a different way of playing from a different quarterback that Williams could glean from Monday, but something else.



Of course Johnson isn't going to reveal whether Keenum will start over Tyson Bagent yet this week,



Coaches like to keep the competitive advantage as long as they can, although there might not be a huge difference between the way Keenum ran the offense or the way Bagent would. Bagent has more mobility and Keenum faster recognition of defensive maneuvers.

.@clayharbs82 believes Tyson Bagent should start at quarterback for the Bears on Sunday instead of Case Keenum.



"He can throw on time, he can play in rhythm, he's got a stronger arm, he's got more mobility," Harbor says.



"Tyson won the (QB2) job for a reason." pic.twitter.com/9mTpij2WHq — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) September 30, 2026

Facing Aaron Glenn matters

Because they're playing a Jets team coached by Johnson's former colleague in Detroit, former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Johnson should know what it is Glenn can key on with QB preparation. Johnson will and should milk mystery for as much as he can.



When they get on the field, though, the difference will be apparent between the passers.



Keenum impressed and has done a great deal in his career.



"Him being a vet and the knowledge of the offense, how he was able to operate throughout the week, we felt real comfortable as the offense going into it," running back D'Andre Swift said Wednesday.



A lot of people owe Caleb Williams an apology pic.twitter.com/YQjuD2vNyY — Dave (@davebftv) September 27, 2026

It doesn't necessarily mean they think Keenum can be a better choice than Bagent to head up the attack this week.



"With all the quarterbacks in that room, we all feel the same way," Swift said. "I’m sure anybody who ask will have a similar answer. With how detailed that room is and with the job, assignments and how they are, they kinda control the huddle when they;’re in there.



"When they hand them opportunities they all do a great job."



I’d be concerned if this NFL executive was in my team’s front office.



One of the biggest overreactions I’ve ever seen was some of the discourse after the Bears-Vikings game in a monsoon where the Bears still probably should’ve scored like 20 points if they don’t shoot… pic.twitter.com/TWXneGBMNp — Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) September 29, 2026

When Williams does return, though, the difference between the way he runs the offense and the way Keenum and or Bagent does will be quite obvious. Williams holds the ball a second longer this year than Keenum did Monday night. He's more see it and throw it instead of throwing to open windows like Keenum. He also throws it farther downfield and extends plays looking more for the big strike. And he can bail out a bad situation with his legs.



What Johnson thinks Williams learns is not altering his game to deliver the ball to windows in 2.41 seconds. It's more about different ways of preparing or handling a team.



"I think there's a tremendous amount to be gained, even though he didn't participate last week," Johnson said of Williams. "From taking a step back and seeing a big picture lens of how the entire team was as preparing for the game, to specifically a different guy getting the keys to the car and seeing how he was going about his business and getting ready to drive it.



Caleb Williams is 100% holding Ben Johnson’s offense back — JC (@JustinnCase24) September 29, 2026

"I think I alluded to it after the game, just that quarterback meeting we have before the game is huge for us, and it was different, it was different with Case. He's been in those for 15 plus years and so he's been around a lot of really good players himself and I think he's taken things from each and every guy that he's been around, and so it sounded a little bit different. I think that's a good thing for Caleb to hear. I think he'll grow from that as he continues to, I think anytime we're around other people, players or coaches, that's where we're continuing to pick things up and what fits us."

Williams' skill set trumps all

Making Williams a different type of passer is not really what Johnson wants, even if the anti-Williams crowd on social media seized upon the difference in passers and hung it over the regular Bears starter.



"We don't want to be somebody that we're not, ultimately, and yet we can learn so much from the people that we're around," Johnson said. "So that was a big part of it right there."



Johnson not only calls a good game, he clearly understands when he has a weapon in a mobile, big-play passer who many other coaches in the league would love to have.

There are advantages to both types of QBs, but Icemen are far rarer in the NFL than QBs who throw short and get the ball out in time.

Reminder that the Bears have played one game with Caleb Williams at QB that wasn’t in a rainstorm. The Bears scored 59 points in that game. https://t.co/kNKDB3ujyt — Micah Grove (@micah10193) September 29, 2026