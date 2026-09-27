Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles: Who Wins and Why for Week 3
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Bears coach Ben Johnson sounded a bit like someone who cares too much about what media/fans/experts say this past week as preparations for facing the Philadelphia Eagles began.
Losing the way the Bears did to Minnesota, without scoring a touchdown one week after a 59-point explosion, will do that sort of thing.
“Well it's opportunity is the way I see it," Johnson said. "I think our guys see it as that as well.
"One of those things that everyone outside of the building I'm sure is writing us off and telling us it can't be done and we really relish that and so guys will step up to the plate. Guys that maybe we don't anticipate or expect. We have a really talented team and it's been that way. I've been saying that in the spring. I've been saying that throughout camp. We have high expectations for where this year can go for us and so we're going to continue to get better."
Johnson pointed out how much they can clean up from the last game and this is true enough, whether it's penalties, bad blocking, tackling technique or even play calling.
However, the hamstring injury to quarterback Caleb Williams overshadows everything. And backup Tyson Bagent might be able to play but hardly would be in an ideal situation to elevate the team after only practicing on Saturday, albeit a full practice. Besides, he hasn't played since 2023. Neither has likely starter Case Keenum.
If anyone doubts the Bears this week it's because of that quarterback situation. There are very few other reasons to be skeptical of their chances.
They were at the 1-yard line going in for the lead and D'Andre Swift lost a fumble. They had it at the 6 and Caleb Williams came up lame trying to score go-ahead points again, and then the tying points on a kick were blocked. It's not as if the Vikings completely outplayed them, but this is how it's been painted since that point by the media/fans/experts.
Now they face an Eagles team 2-0 on the year but being constantly criticized by their own media/fans/experts for how they've played in wins over Washington and Tennessee. At least they have a healthy quarterback in Jalen Hurts. In this league, that makes all the difference.
It's the Bears and Eagles on the lakefront on Monday Night Football, here's who wins and why.
Bears running vs. Eagles run defense
Philadelphia's Zack Baun, Jerome Davis, Jihaad Campbell and Jalen Carter make the interior a rough place to run for any team, or at least they should. This is part of the complaint about the Eagles. They rank 23rd stopping the run. Then again, they faced Jayden Daniels in the first game and QB rushing yards always inflate yards. They're actually more solid than the ranking says. The Bears have the D'Andre Swift-Kyle Monangai combo coming at the Eagles again and last year they combined for 255 yards rushing. That was last year. This time there's only a 38-year-old QB keeping the defense from cheating up to crowd the running lanes. Edge to Eagles
Bears passing vs. Eagles pass defense
The strength of the Philadelphia defense is its pass coverage/pass rush, the rush and cover. They do it without needing to blitz, but it wouldn't surprising if Vic Fangio takes a few more risks, knowing they won't get burned by the QB running. The Eagles rank fifth stopping the pass but only 22nd in pass rush win rate. The Bears will need to be at their best in pass protection because Case Keenum isn't running away from anyone. The problem for Keenum is he has a young receiver group still having trouble winning early in their routes. He's not going to be able to prolong the play like Williams to hit them off platform. Edge to Eagles
Eagles running vs. Bears run defense
Saquon Barkley's 92 yards rushing in two games seems lower than his potential even as he closes in on 30 years old. The Eagles' run blocking has been hindered by injuries but the potential is there for a big game. The Bears' front played effectively against the run the first seven quarters of the season and then couldn't stop Aaron Jones last week when it counted in the fourth quarter. The Bears like what they've seen from Grady Jarrett helping stop the run but they need to be even more stout. No edge
Eagles passing vs. Bears pass defense
With a pass rush designed to contain QBs and collapse the pocket, and with Devin Bush bringing sub-4.5 second speed in the 40 to the linebackers, the Bears should be able to combat the running of Hurts. His passing is another thing entirely. Losing Dallas Goedert to injury does benefit Bears defenders like Malik Muhammad or Dillon Thieneman, but newly added Zach Ertz was a problem for the Bears in past matchups. The Bears' problems were expected to be safety and slot cornerback but Dillon Thieneman, Cam Lewis and the other players in back have stood out and Muhammad has answered the call at slot cornerback. It's been Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson who have had coverage issues, and DeVonta Smith and former Packer Dontayvion Wicks will test the two veteran cornerbacks. No edge
Special teams
The big question is whether the Bears' field goal operation and blocking can pull it together with new and former long snapper Scott Daly in time to avoid another disaster because the Eagles have four blocked kicks in the last two seasons. Zavion Thomas started to get the hang of fielding kickoffs bouncing around inside the 20 last week and it could be a matter of time before he breaks one. The punting of Tory Taylor so far hasn't been mentioned enough. He's been moving the ball around like it's on a string. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has better range but not as much accuracy as Cairo Santos. No edge
Coaching
Some have questioned Johnson's genius tag after last week but he can't hold onto the ball for Swift, and he can only scheme Colston Loveland open. He can't actually get him the ball. Whether Johnson can actually succeed without the benefit of Williams' second-chance threat through his off-platform play is an unknown coming into this because he hasn't had to coach without his starting QB in Chicago. Nick Sirianni also had the genius tag at one point but always seems to have problems escaping the scrutiny of Eagles fans. The defensive coordinators in this one are both veterans capable of taking over a game with their schemes. No edge
Intangibles
It's Monday night in Chicago. The Bears are 17-17 all time at home on Monday nights and have won three of their last five. They do need to combat being down because of Williams' injury. Vengeance for last year's relatively easy Bears win in Philadelphia will be on the Eagles' minds. No edge
Picking the winner
Draft Kings Line: Eagles by 3 1/2 (over/under 42 1/2)
Gene Chamberlain's pick: Eagles 27, Bears 16
Gene Chamberlain's record vs spread: 1-1 (1-1 over/under)
Key to Bears win: Establishing consistency on the ground is crucial. Without this last week their offense became a hit-or-miss proposition leaning heavily on the pass or Williams scrambling. With a 38-year-old QB, they'll really need to play it conservatively and lean on the ground and defense. This means no risky fourth-down gambles by Johnson.
Betting trends
The Bears are 1-1 against the spread this season
The Eagles are 0-2 ATS this season
The Bears are 3-0 as home underdogs with Johnson as coach
It's been over the total in both Eagles games this season
The over is 1-1 this season for the Bears
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.