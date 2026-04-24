What Chicago Bears Fans Can Expect From Dillon Thieneman in 2026

The Bears' brass stayed true to their word. They vowed to take the best player on the board, and they followed through with the selection of University of Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman.

Dillon Thieneman was jumping off the Bears' board at 25. pic.twitter.com/AeHSXN0RJG — Bears On SI (@BearsOnSI) April 24, 2026

Thieneman was one of the best safeties in this year's class. Many thought that he could come off the board as early as the 12th pick to the Cowboys (who knows what they would've done if Ohio State safety Caleb Downs hadn't been in striking distance for a trade-up at pick 11).

He was widely considered one of the biggest steals in this year's class. While some wanted them to prioritize their defensive line early, there are still plenty of big guys still left on the board who could be available for Chicago in the second round.

Thieneman will definitely start from day one, but it's still unclear how much of an impact he'll have from day one. What type of rookie season should fans expect from him?

Thieneman is pro-ready

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Coy Eakin (3) is tackled by Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Thieneman wasted no time making his mark on the college football landscape. He had six interceptions and two forced fumbles as a true freshman for Purdue in 2023. He also finished the year with 106 tackles, including two in the backfield. He followed up that impressive campaign with another 100-tackle season the following year.

Unfortunately, his impact didn't transfer to the win column. The Boilermakers won five games during his two years there, which was why he wasn't on the first-round radar (he was widely considered a potential day-two prospect) before transferring to Oregon ahead of the 2025 season.

When he made a near-identical impact for the Ducks, whose only two losses the entire year came against the eventual National Champion Indiana Hoosiers, people really began to take notice. He proved that he could thrive even in the battle-tested CFB playoff and even made a few game-clinching plays along the way.

Bears director of college scouting Breck Ackley pointed to Dillon Thieneman’s pick against Penn State as the top standout moment in scouting him: “That’s a guy going to win a ballgame for his team and rely on this instincts.” pic.twitter.com/H45gZL8hY6 — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) April 24, 2026

While some had questions about the level of competition Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (who some thought could've been the second safety off the board after Caleb Downs) played in college, those questions don't exist for Thieneman.

Thieneman has the athleticism and instinctual playmaking ability that should allow him to thrive relatively early in his career. He's sound in coverage and is more than capable of holding his own in run support. He's also shown that he can get it done in two different conferences in vastly different environments.

He can also play anywhere in the secondary

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman, right, breaks up a pass intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver Shamar Rigby as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I had questions when the Bears let both Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard III walk in free agency. Those moves now make much more sense, though. While both players thrive in their niche 'strong safety' and 'free safety' alignments, Chicago effectively found someone who can play both of those roles.

While Thieneman might not be the biggest at 6', 201 lbs. (which is firmly in average territory for a safety), he manages to hit above his weight class. Like Brisker, he packs a punch in the running game.

Meanwhile, like Byard, he also has the zone instincts to play over the top. Unlike the 32-year-old (at this stage of his career, at least), he also has the range to make plays on the ball from virtually anywhere.

New Bears S Dillon Thieneman ran a 4.35 40 at the Combine



Bears wanted speed. They got it.pic.twitter.com/lsB6FmiEwx — Dave (@davebftv) April 24, 2026

Some scouts also believed Thieneman's most ideal position in the pros could be in the slot. Interestingly, free agent addition Coby Bryant also has experience playing nickelback.

While I don't expect either player to be featured there heavily with Kyler Gordon stamping his name on that role as one of the league's premier slot defenders (when healthy, anyway), it feels safe to assume that Dennis Allen is excited about the potential mismatches his new safeties can create with their versatility.

Every defensive coordinator across the league looks for chess pieces that they can deploy virtually anywhere. It sure seems like Dennis Allen managed to find one in Dillon Thieneman.