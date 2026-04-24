Best Options Still Available in Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft for the Chicago Bears

The first round of the 2026 NFL draft is over, and it was a doozy with plenty of trades and shocking picks. The Chicago Bears' selection of Dillon Thieneman ended up being one of the best picks of the night. Safety was a massive need for the Bears, and they filled it with a prospect that was expected to go at least seven picks earlier.

While the excitement around the NFL draft will die down a bit now as we enter Day 2, there's still plenty of talented options available. From Senior Bowl standouts to intriguing small school options, the Bears can still find impact players on Friday, especially since they added an additional second-round pick by trading receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills.

With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the best options still available for the Chicago Bears when the second round begins.

Lee Hunter - Defensive Tackle, Texas Tech

Lee Hunter IDL from Texas Tech is a big man who refuses to be moved. pic.twitter.com/37nLeX9rCQ — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) January 27, 2026

Don't let Hunter's abysmal showing at the NFL Combine fool you. The former Red Raider is a force to be reckoned with, and he proved it with a dominant 2026 Senior Bowl performance. He's an overwhelming presence in the middle of the line, and his incredible six-foot-nine wingspan gives him a natural leverage advantage in the trenches. I'd love to see what kind of damage Hunter could do in a Dennis Allen defense, and he should be available when the Bears are on the clock.

Gabe Jacas - Defensive End, Illinois

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The former Illini defensive end needs no introduction for most Bears fans. Jacas exploded in 2025 for 11 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors. He's got terrific size, a nasty demeanor, and was a leader that the Illini defense looked up to. Unfortunately for Bears fans, Ryan Poles may have to trade up in the draft order if he wants to select Jacas, as I don't think he'll fall to No. 57.

Jacob Rodriguez - Linebacker, Texas Tech

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Despite some Round 1 hype leading up to the draft, Rodriguez slipped into Round 2, and now there's no telling where he'll end up. He may still go early in Round 2, but the wily linebacker from Texas Tech would be a fantastic addition to Chicago's defense, especially after the Bears released linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. He's already mastered the Peanut Punch, forcing eight fumbles in 2025, and that's all the more reason that he should be a Chicago Bear.

Denzel Boston - Receiver, Washington

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Last year, receiver Luther Burden III somehow fell out of the first round of the 2025 NFL draft and into Chicago's lap at No. 39, and he immediately proved to be a dangerous weapon for Ben Johnson. Could the Bears do it again in 2026 with Denzel Boston? The WR3 spot is up for grabs, and Boston can be looked at as a store-brand Rome Odunze, and that's a major compliment. He's a big-bodied receiver who can make tough catches in traffic, but the Bears will almost certainly have to trade up in the draft order to make this pick.

Zion Young - Defensive End, Missouri

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I've written before that Young may be a bit of a reach as a first-round selection, but now that he's fallen into Day 2, this could be a great value pick for the Bears. He's got great size and plays with a white-hot motor that never quits. He'll need some coaching up on his technique and would likely be just a rotational pass rusher at first, but I trust Dennis Allen to maximize his talents. He should be available when the Bears are picking at No. 57, and this would be another A+ selection.