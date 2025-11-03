What Chicago Bears victory says for their needs at trade deadline
Ben Johnson stopped to consider a question about the pass coverage on a day when the Bears allowed the second most passing yards to a quarterback in their history.
"We knew that those guys on the outside, on the perimeter, were really good players," Johnson said after Joe Flacco hit Ja'Marr Chase for six catches and 111 yards and Tee Higgins seven for 121 and two touchdowns against the Bears secondary. "I mean, I think Flacco every week since he's been here he's kind of done this every week, week-in and week-out."
Not quite.
Flacco has been good but not 470 yards passing good. Flacco had 219, 223 and 342 yards passing in his other three games.
The Bears have a problem in their secondary. Sure, they're not facing two great receivers like this every week, but they'll see it again with Minnesota and several other opponents.
Trade Deadline Approaches
Tuesday is the trade deadline and even though the Bears brought in C.J. Gardner-Johnson last week. Gardner-Johnson actually tied with Tyrique Stevenson for the lead in tackles by defensive backs wit six and had a sack in his first game, but the secondary overall struggled when linebacker Tremaine Edmunds wasn't making a big interception.
The Bears had the huge 176 yards rushing from Kyle Monangai in the running game and dominated on the ground.
They managed a pass rush with a strip sack from Austin Booker, another by Montez Sweat and Booker's forced a fumble that Gervon Dexter recovered. Sweat had another one that forced what everyone except replay review thought was a fumble.
The trade deadline is Tuesday and none of those plays or performances alter the fact they could use another cornerback, another healthy running back and another pass rusher, either inside or outside.
Bears trade needs unaffected
Edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo suffered an ankle injury Sunday and while Booker's arrival and sack was needed, their numbers on the edge are getting thin after Shemar Turner went on IR following his conversion to run-stopping edge player and Dominique Robinson suffered a high ankle sprain the previous week.
If Odeyingbo's injury keeps him out for any length of time, this becomes a real problem against the run because Booker is one of the smaller edge players and Daniel Hardy isn't much bigger.
While Monangai's big game was fine against the league's worst run defense, the problem isn't quality for the Bears at running back as much as it is quantity. The used Brittain Brown but there is no guarantee D'Andre Swift will be back quickly to face the Giants because of a groin injury Ben Johnson called a "chronic" injury. Roschon Johnson has been out as well.
An infusion at running back would be a help for depth.
The biggest takeaway from this Bears win regarding Tuesday's trade deadline is nothing has changed since before Sunday's game.
The Bears should be buyers, even if it's just to add complementary type players. Injuries and a depth shortage should make the Bears buyers at key positions just like they seemed to be before an epic victory.
