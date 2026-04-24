What It Might Take for Bears to Continue Fitting Scheme on Day 2

With the Bears still in need of defensive line help but in possession of two second-round draft picks, it would seem they'll be able to find someone.

It could be more difficult than imagined and might take GM Ryan Poles moving up in the round to accomplish.

They're buried way back in the round at No. 57 and No. 60. Before they can select someone like Clemson edge rusher T.J. Parker, Missouri edge Zion Young or a defensive tackle like Gracen Halton of Oklahoma, any number of other teams could take those players.

According to the Rich Hill player value chart, they could move up four spots by trading away their fourth-round pick at No. 129. It's a pick only worth 43 points on the chart and moving up four spots takes 40 points. It's 10 points per slot in Round 2. If they wanted to make a big jump, it will take trading away their third-round pick a No. 89.

Brad Biggs shares insight on the Bears' mindset as they hold the No. 57 and No. 60 overall picks in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/jbXz7SAMJ3 — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) April 24, 2026

Many Bears fans would suggest this route. The pick is worth 150 points and would put them up at No. 42 from 57. The third-round picks haven't exactly been where Poles has shined in the past. Witness Zacch Pickens, Kiran Amegadjie, and, of course Velus Jones Jr. Poles has never made a successful third-round pick, unless you like players who muff punts and then get cut. At least Amegadjie is still on the roster, although what he's doing isn't really known.

Another route they could take would be something like what they did last year, except in reverse. They could package a bunch of picks together and get back several picks in return. It's a tricky maneuver, but they did it in Round 2 last year after they drafted Luther Burden at No. 39 overall.

Guys, why are we talking about trading up in the 2nd? The time to trade up was in the 1st round. 1st round had the steep fall off, but 2nd round is the strength of this draft. Deep, fungible talent throughout the 2nd round. You want as many picks in the 2nd round as you can get! — ☠️ RD Greenfield ☠️ (@RDGreenfield1) April 24, 2026

Last year the had the 41st pick after the 39th pick. They dealt it to the Bills with the 72nd pick in Round 3 and the 240th pick in Round 7 and moved back, taking two second-round picks (56 and 62, as well as the fourth-round pick at 109.

For instance, they could trade both second-round picks away and move all the way to the top of the second round but would also then be getting back possibly a fourth-round pick. They would be due back about 50 points, which is a mid to late fourth-round pick. So they could get the 33rd pick and the 127th, if they traded with the 49ers, and then surrender their 57th and 60th picks.

Considering how the Bears do not have a fifth-round or sixth-round pick, this would be a decent option to have two fourth-rounders when Day 3 begins. The problem with this, of course, is they'd be giving away one second-round pick and Poles values that round to the extreme.

The ultimate answer could simply be staying put and drafting. There is a very good supply of edge rushers and not all of them are the lighter, 240-250 types who are not fits for coordinator Dennis Allen's scheme.

Illinois' Gabe Jacas, Penn State's Dani Dennis-Sutton are not exact fits but in the 260 range and could easily work into the role Montez has. Both Poles and assistant Jeff King were at Alabama's pro day and it may not have been to watch first-round tackle Kadyn Proctor, who they didn't even get close to being able to draft. They could have been watching L.T. Overton, who has is perfect fit size-wise for the Allen scheme.

Gabe Jacas (6’3 260) Illinois



+ Violent hands

+ Wrestling background

+ Feldman Freak List

+ Bull rush power

+ 24.1% win rate on true pass sets with an 88.5 pass rush grade in 2025

+ 27 career sacks with 11 in 2025

+ Relentless motor

+ Alignment and scheme versatility

+ Over… pic.twitter.com/10lyJPSnsR — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) January 31, 2026

There should be players available at either defensive line spot if they want to wait.

However, it was Poles who described his approach to this draft as being much more aggressive in the name of scheme fit.

"If it wasn't there, you're off the board," he said late Thursday after their first-round pick. "We were really aggressive with it, so when you look at it, it feels really thin, but that's a good thing. I think it's a really good thing, because we're very selective of who we want."

The top 20 players still available based on the consensus big board.



Who do you want the Bears to draft in round 2? pic.twitter.com/Mgs9QA2WEy — Steve Letizia (@CFCBears) April 24, 2026

The aggressiveness aimed exact system fit is the result of a year together now working with coaches and knowing what they need.

"So why mess around with those that don't fit what we're trying to do?" Poles said. "Then we're having conversations in the summertime and in the fall of why that guy can't play for us or it's not a fit."

More than ever, the Bears know what they want on the defensive line and it's versatile, quick defensive tackles and larger defensive ends who can both rush and hold down the edge.

At this point, it would look like there will be a few who could fit these descriptions but as the picks come off the board the Bears can't wait around. It might take being really aggressive to get that fit.

The BEST AVAILABLE players in Round 2 for the Bears. Who should they take at pick 57? pic.twitter.com/fpYSQFpPCF — Bears Fan TV (@BearsFanTV) April 24, 2026

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