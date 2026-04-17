25 Best NFL Draft Fits for the Bears -- Ranked by Round and Impact
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With the NFL Draft quickly approaching, the Chicago Bears enter a critical stretch under general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson. Holding seven total draft picks, four in the top 100, Chicago sits in a position where value should meet need, especially along the defensive front and across the secondary.
Using current draft projections, this group of 25 prospects reflects players who realistically align with Chicago’s potential draft board, roster needs, and overall fit.
EDGE
Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami) — Round 1 target (fall/trade-up scenario)
T.J. Parker (Clemson) — Round 1–2 target
Zion Young (Missouri) — Round 1–2 target
Gabe Jacas (Illinois) — Round 2-3 Target
Edge rusher remains one of the more likely directions for Chicago at No. 25. Bain is one of the top talents in the class, though likely selected earlier. If he were to slide, and this is a big if, it could present a trade-up opportunity, but that feels unlikely.
More realistic targets include Parker and Young, both of whom bring pass-rush upside and physicality. Jacas is an interesting round 2-3 option who could add depth and rotational value.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
Kayden McDonald (Ohio State) — Round 1–2 target
Peter Woods (Clemson) — Round 1–2 target
Caleb Banks (Florida) — Round 2–3 target
Gracen Halton (Oklahoma) — Round 4-5 target
The Bears must improve along the interior defensive line. McDonald and Woods are both realistic options in the late first round, while Banks offers strong day 2 value with upside.
Halton stands out as a later-round disruptor who could carve out a role early in a rotation.
SAFETY
Dillon Thieneman (Oregon) — Round 1–2 target
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (Toledo) — Round 1–2 target
A.J. Haulcy (LSU) — Round 2–3 target
Kamari Ramsey (USC) — Round 4-5 target
Safety is one of the more glaring needs. Thieneman and McNeil-Warren both bring versatility and range, making them strong options if Chicago addresses the position early.
Haulcy provides physicality on Day 2, while Ramsey is a later-round option with flexibility in coverage.
CORNERBACK
Chris Johnson (San Diego State) — Round 1–2 target
D’Angelo Ponds (Indiana) — Round 2 target
Davison Igbinosun (Ohio State) — Round 2–3 target
Tacario Davis (Washington) — Round 4-5 target
Cornerback may not be the most urgent need, but the value in this range makes it a position to watch. Johnson is one of the more complete corners in the class and could be firmly in play at No. 25 depending on how the board falls.
Ponds is a strong Day 2 option with toughness and speed, while Igbinosun brings physicality and length that fit well in an NFL secondary. Davis remains a developmental option later in the draft with size and upside.
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
Monroe Freeling (Georgia) — Round 1–2 target
Kadyn Proctor (Alabama) — Round 1–2 target
Caleb Lomu (Utah) — Round 1–2 target
Blake Miller (Clemson) — Round 1–2 target
Travis Burke (Memphis) — Round 3-4 target
Tackle is firmly in play depending on how the board falls. Freeling, Proctor, Lomu, and Miller all project as potential starters and could be strong value at No. 25.
Burke offers developmental high upside later in the draft with size and toughness that Ben Johnson might covet.
CENTER
Sam Hecht — Round 2-4 target
Jake Slaughter (Florida) — Round 3-4 target
Logan Jones (Iowa) — Round 4 target
Pat Coogan (Notre Dame) — Round 7 target
Center is a position that could quietly come into play. Slaughter is one of the top interior linemen in the class (No. 78 on Draft OnSI's Top 100 list) and could be an early option if Chicago prioritizes the offensive line.
Hecht and Jones bring starting upside, while Coogan offers late-round depth and toughness.
At No. 25, the Chicago Bears are in a position to let the board come to them. Safety, edge rusher and defensive tackle remain the most logical priorities, but offensive line, and cornerback all present viable options depending on value and the round they are taken.
With 25 realistic fits across multiple position groups, Chicago has the flexibility to go best player available and that’s exactly where a team wants to be heading into draft night.
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David McKay has covered the Chicago Bears since 2018 across several media outlets, and is the founder and co-host of Bears Fan TV. When he’s not covering the team, he enjoys spending time with his wife and three kids.Follow davebftv