25 Best NFL Draft Fits for the Bears -- Ranked by Round and Impact

With the NFL Draft quickly approaching, the Chicago Bears enter a critical stretch under general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson. Holding seven total draft picks, four in the top 100, Chicago sits in a position where value should meet need, especially along the defensive front and across the secondary.

Using current draft projections, this group of 25 prospects reflects players who realistically align with Chicago’s potential draft board, roster needs, and overall fit.

EDGE

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) passes the ball under pressure by Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami) — Round 1 target (fall/trade-up scenario)

T.J. Parker (Clemson) — Round 1–2 target

Zion Young (Missouri) — Round 1–2 target

Gabe Jacas (Illinois) — Round 2-3 Target

Edge rusher remains one of the more likely directions for Chicago at No. 25. Bain is one of the top talents in the class, though likely selected earlier. If he were to slide, and this is a big if, it could present a trade-up opportunity, but that feels unlikely.

More realistic targets include Parker and Young, both of whom bring pass-rush upside and physicality. Jacas is an interesting round 2-3 option who could add depth and rotational value.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kayden McDonald (Ohio State) — Round 1–2 target

Peter Woods (Clemson) — Round 1–2 target

Caleb Banks (Florida) — Round 2–3 target

Gracen Halton (Oklahoma) — Round 4-5 target

The Bears must improve along the interior defensive line. McDonald and Woods are both realistic options in the late first round, while Banks offers strong day 2 value with upside.

Halton stands out as a later-round disruptor who could carve out a role early in a rotation.

SAFETY

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman, right, brings down Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillon Thieneman (Oregon) — Round 1–2 target

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (Toledo) — Round 1–2 target

A.J. Haulcy (LSU) — Round 2–3 target

Kamari Ramsey (USC) — Round 4-5 target

Safety is one of the more glaring needs. Thieneman and McNeil-Warren both bring versatility and range, making them strong options if Chicago addresses the position early.

Haulcy provides physicality on Day 2, while Ramsey is a later-round option with flexibility in coverage.

CORNERBACK

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) celebrates after defeating the Michigan Wolverines in the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chris Johnson (San Diego State) — Round 1–2 target

D’Angelo Ponds (Indiana) — Round 2 target

Davison Igbinosun (Ohio State) — Round 2–3 target

Tacario Davis (Washington) — Round 4-5 target

Cornerback may not be the most urgent need, but the value in this range makes it a position to watch. Johnson is one of the more complete corners in the class and could be firmly in play at No. 25 depending on how the board falls.

Ponds is a strong Day 2 option with toughness and speed, while Igbinosun brings physicality and length that fit well in an NFL secondary. Davis remains a developmental option later in the draft with size and upside.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Monroe Freeling (Georgia) — Round 1–2 target

Kadyn Proctor (Alabama) — Round 1–2 target

Caleb Lomu (Utah) — Round 1–2 target

Blake Miller (Clemson) — Round 1–2 target

Travis Burke (Memphis) — Round 3-4 target

Tackle is firmly in play depending on how the board falls. Freeling, Proctor, Lomu, and Miller all project as potential starters and could be strong value at No. 25.

Burke offers developmental high upside later in the draft with size and toughness that Ben Johnson might covet.

CENTER

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Sam Hecht (75) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sam Hecht — Round 2-4 target

Jake Slaughter (Florida) — Round 3-4 target

Logan Jones (Iowa) — Round 4 target

Pat Coogan (Notre Dame) — Round 7 target

Center is a position that could quietly come into play. Slaughter is one of the top interior linemen in the class (No. 78 on Draft OnSI's Top 100 list) and could be an early option if Chicago prioritizes the offensive line.

Hecht and Jones bring starting upside, while Coogan offers late-round depth and toughness.

At No. 25, the Chicago Bears are in a position to let the board come to them. Safety, edge rusher and defensive tackle remain the most logical priorities, but offensive line, and cornerback all present viable options depending on value and the round they are taken.

With 25 realistic fits across multiple position groups, Chicago has the flexibility to go best player available and that’s exactly where a team wants to be heading into draft night.