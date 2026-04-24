Trades Bears Can Make to Move Up for EDGE or DT and Spice Up Day 2 of NFL Draft

We know Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles' history points to the likelihood that he's going to trade down rather than up, but Poles might need to go the opposite direction on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Bears do have three picks on Day 2, but the two second-round picks and lone third-round selection all come late in those rounds. For a Bears team that needs immediate impact players, Chicago should be looking to move up to improve its chance of landing those types of prospects.

Knowing that, we're suggesting a few trades that would get the Bears in great positions, and more specifically great positions that will help them address one of their two biggest needs, which are at defensive line and edge rusher.

Let's see what we came up with.

Uber-aggressive trade up with Browns

Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bears get: Pick No. 39, select EDGE T.J. Parker or DT Kayden McDonald

Browns get: Pick Nos. 57, 89 (third round), 2027 fourth-round

This would be a big trade up and a lot of draft assets for the Bears to surrender, but they need an edge rusher or defensive tackle this bad. Having a second second-round pick also softens the blow.

Adding to that, Poles said Chicago wouldn't "mess around" when it comes to making sure it gets the right fits and both Parker and McDonald qualify as such.

Cleveland makes this trade because it acquires more picks and gives itself more bites at the apple in the midst of what will be a lengthy rebuild.

In Parker, the Bears get an edge rusher who is a great fit for Dennis Allen's defense. He's long, athletic and capable of rushing from the inside, also.

Parker's production fell off last year following a five-sack showing, but we believe his 2024 performance (11 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss) is more indicative of the player he can be at the next level.

The Clemson product won't just help the pass-rush, though, as he's shown he can be a very effective run defender, as evidenced by his 77.5 Pro Football Focus run defense grade in 2025. Parker was even better the two years prior, with grades of 83.2 and 79.4.

Speaking of run defense, that's where McDonald thrives.

The Ohio State product tallied the best PFF run defense grade in 2025 (92.0) and even showed improvement in the pass-rush, tallying a career-best three sacks.

An early-down run-stuffer, McDonald could develop into even more if he can refine his technique as a pass-rusher on the interior.

Less aggressive trade up with Falcons

Atlanta Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bears get: Pick Nos. 48, 2027 fourth-round, select EDGE Gabe Jacas or DT Lee Hunter

Falcons get: Pick Nos. 57, 89

The Bears turn to an old friend to make their move up for another defensive player, pulling off a deal with former assistant general manager and now-Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham.

Atlanta is in desperate need of more picks, so this trade would be mouth-watering for Cunningham, who adds an extra selection on Day 2 while sacrificing a future pick to make up the value difference with Chicago.

From there, the Bears could take either Jacas or Hunter, both of whom fill a need.

Jacas has seen his stock rise throughout the pre-draft process and it's not hard to see why. Jacas flashed his versatility at Illinois, showing himself to be a good pass-rusher and run defender, and Jacas also dropped into coverage. He checks all the boxes for Allen's defense.

Hunter eats space up the middle and offers a history of very strong run defense production, with the Texas Tech product tallying an 82.7 PFF run defense grade last season.

Like just about every other interior defender in this class, he isn't known for his pass-rush prowess, but Lee did post a 74.3 PFF grade in that area last season, so there's something to work with.