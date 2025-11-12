Jaylon Johnson teases a potential return on Instagram
Jaylon Johnson has been sidelined since reinjuring a groin injury in the Bears' Week Two blowout loss against the Lions. It appears that a return to action could be right around the corner, though.
Johnson underwent core muscle surgery shortly after suffering the injury. He was initially feared to be out for the remainder of the season. However, follow-up reports indicated that he could return to action late in the year if Chicago were in a position to play meaningful football.
With the Bears currently sitting at 6-3, it's safe to say they held up their end of the bargain in that regard. Even if they stumble a bit over the next few weeks, they will still be in the hunt through December (especially with 6/8 of their remaining opponents being NFC teams in the heat of the playoff picture).
While they may have gone 6-1 since losing the 26-year-old, it certainly hasn't been an easy ride. They've missed his presence on the defensive side of the ball dearly.
While they've been highly opportunistic (they have a league-high 20 takeaways), they've also struggled mightily to slow down opposing passing attacks. They've given the 11th-most passing yards (2163 yards), fifth-most passing touchdowns (20), and third-most yards per play (6.3) in the league.
Most alarmingly, their pass defense has seemingly taken a step back in recent weeks, as well. They've gotten picked apart by a backup QB in Tyler Huntley, 40-year-old Joe Flacco, and a one-man show in Jaxson Dart. Not exactly a murderer's row.
It's not all doom and gloom, though. Johnson is one of the league's premier cover men. His impact on Chicago's defense truly cannot be understated. Nickelback Kyler Gordon is also eligible to return from short-term Injured Reserve ahead of next week's game against Pittsburgh (although it remains unclear if he'll be ready to do so). When would it make sense for Johnson to return?
I don't see any way how he would return in time for the Steelers game. He won't be game-ready by that point. I also don't think he will be ready to take on the Eagles on Black Friday. With that said, I could see a return to the lineup at any time from that point forward.
The Bears play Green Bay twice in three weeks (bookending a game against the Browns), and I could see Johnson having a ramp-up game during that three-week period before being full-go down the stretch. The Cleveland game in Week 16 makes the most sense for a ramp-up, but Johnson might push for an earlier return so he can help the team beat their hated rivals.
Johnson has only played 20 defensive snaps this year. This season has largely been one to forget for the two-time Pro Bowler. He has plenty of time to turn it around if he can get back in the lineup soon, though.