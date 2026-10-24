For the first time in the 2026 NFL season, Chicago Bears fans can rest easy going into Sunday. The Bears pulled of a sensational primetime win over the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football and are now getting some well-deserved rest before their next game, a Monday Night Football showdown with the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

Sunday football is always a more carefree viewing experience for fans when their team already has a win in the books. However, there are still some matchups that Bears fans should have a rooting interest in, and that includes more than just division rivalries. With that in mind, here's a Week 7 rooting guide for Bears fans to follow once the action starts on Sunday.

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers

Sunday, 4:25pm ET on FOX

At this point in the season, Bears fans should be rooting against the Green Bay Packers every week, and not just for rivalry reasons. They currently own the tiebreaker over the Bears after Chicago's disastrous Week 5 loss to the Packers, and that could come back to haunt them in what is expected to be a tight NFC Wild Card race. They still have one more game to play against each other, but the Packers could very well win that matchup, too.

The Lions could end up being a greater threat to the Bears' playoffs hopes than the Packers, but for now, Bears fans should root for Detroit.

Chicago Bears DE Montez Sweat pressures Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indianapolis Colts vs Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, 1:00pm ET on CBS

Despite featuring one of the worst offenses in the NFL, the Vikings keep finding ways to win and at 5-0 they stand atop the NFC North. The rooting interest for Bears fans here is obvious. There's a lot of they need to make up if they're going to make a serious push for a second NFC North division title, and seeing the Vikings fall to 5-1 this week would be a good start.

Unfortunately for Bears fans, that's not likely to happen. The Colts are in complete disarray after an embarrassing Week 6 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner's postgame comments suggested a team that had already given up on the season. Go ahead and root for the Colts, but Colts fans would probably tell you to keep your expectations low.

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams calls a play against the Minnesota Vikings. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas City Chiefs vs Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, 8:20pm ET on NBC

If the Bears can't win the NFC North this year, they'll be battling for a Wild Card spot in January, and that's where they'll need help from other teams. The Seahawks are currently in a precarious position at just 3-3 on the season and in second place in the NFC West. But it's far too early to count out the defending champs.

Expect Seattle to eventually figure things out and string some wins together. It's crucial for the Bears' playoffs hopes then that they first rack up a few avoidable losses like this one. Plus, the Bears face Seattle next week. Getting the Seahawks when they're in the middle of a slump would only help the Bears' chances.

Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold looks to throw against the Denver Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect