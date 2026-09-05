Predicting 2026 NFC North Standings: Bears Face a Long Road to a Second Title

The 2026 NFL season is upon us, and the Chicago Bears will play their season opener against the Carolina Panthers in exactly one week. But before we run out of time for preseason predictions, let's project the final standings for the NFC North.

Allow me to preface this with a disclaimer: the NFC North is expected to be the toughest division in the NFL. I can come up with a credible reason for each team to believe that they can win the division this year as well as a reason why they might finish last. It's going to be very close, and if you think I'm going to be dead wrong when the season ends, I'll say only that I wouldn't be surprised.

4. Minnesota Vikings (8-9)

Minnesota Vikings QB Kyler Murray warms up before a game against the New York Giants. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When talking about the Vikings in 2026, I tell people that they're either going to be legit Super Bowl contenders or in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft. There's no middle ground, in my opinion. There's good reason for Vikings fans to be excited for Kyler Murray as their QB1, but equally good reasons to fear that his struggles continue even on his new team.

At the end of the day, someone will have to finish last in this division, and the Vikings are the squad I'm currently least confident in. But, as aforementioned, I wouldn't be shocked if they take the division crown.

3. Green Bay Packers (9-8)

Green Bay Packers DE Micah Parsons during a game against the Chicago Bears. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I really struggled ranking the Packers. On paper, their roster looks like a strong contender for a Super Bowl berth. But the reality is that they haven't won a single game since Micah Parsons tore his ACL in December, and they'll be without him for at least the first four games of the year as he starts the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. And even when Parsons comes back, how long will it take the four-time All-Pro to get back to form?

These same things can be said about another Green Bay playmaker, tight end Tucker Kraft. He's set to return from his own season-ending injury earlier than Parsons, but it must be asked of him as well how long it will take to be 100% again.

Besides the injuries, the Packers have significant roster concerns. Their offensive line is awful outside of Zach Bako-Bewele (who is also dealing with injuries), and their defensive line without Parsons is almost as bad. Their best cornerback appears to be a second-round rookie, and Josh Jacobs landed on the Commissioner's Exempt List, which may see him miss significant time.

It's hard to see they dynamic duo of Jordan Love and Matt LaFleur overcoming all these concerns. They may become serious contenders in 2027, but I'm looking at 2026 as a gap year.

2. Detroit Lions (11-6)

Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the odds seem to favor a bounceback season in Detroit, I'm not so optimistic. The offensive line remains a major question mark since losing Cade Mays to a freak training camp injury, though not as bad as Green Bay's. Their cornerback room is among the worst in the league, and safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch won't be able to make up for that deficiency for as long as they remain sidelined by injury.

Furthermore, I need to see new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing succeed before I'll believe that he's an upgrade from John Morton. His offenses in Arizona failed to impress, and even though he's working with a much better roster now, he still has to prove himself on a new team with a new scheme.

That said, I think the Lions are too talented to finish lower than second place.

1. Chicago Bears (12-5)

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks with QB Caleb Williams in a game. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like every other team in this division, the Bears have some serious question marks ahead of the 2026 season. How will they makeup for their historic takeaway rate in 2025 that likely won't be repeated? Can they overcome the worst-case scenario injury to their biggest free agency acquisition? Can Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson build on their success and become a truly elite duo?

The answers to those first two questions are murky, but to the last question I answer with a resounding 'yes'. With a year of experience now under their belts, I expect the Johnson-Williams duo to become the new Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes. Not to say they'll win three Super Bowls, certainly not without massive improvements on defense, but they'll keep defensive coordinators up at night and carry the rest of the team to back-to-back NFC North division titles.