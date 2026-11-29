The Chicago Bears took care of business on Thanksgiving Day with a massively important 39-35 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Not only was the win the first the Bears have achieved in the NFC North this season, it also moved them into first place in the division, a spot they can't lose no matter the events of this weekend.

Adding to that, the Bears have an opportunity to take over the No. 1 spot in the NFC playoff picture, so Chicago's upward movement this week might not be done just yet.

Do the Bears play today?

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson greets Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell after the game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No, the Bears don't play today because, of course, they already played their Week 12 game on Thanksgiving on Thursday.

But that doesn't mean Bears fans shouldn't be paying attention to the games on Sunday because there are a few important ones to watch.

The first is the San Francisco 49ers versus the Seattle Seahawks, with the NFC West squads kicking off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

If the Niners lose, the Bears will move into the top spot in the conference despite having the same 9-2 record as San Francisco because they have a superior conference record over the Niners.

The other important game to watch on Sunday is the Minnesota Vikings versus the Atlanta Falcons, as a Vikings loss would give Chicago a bit more cushion in the division, and a two-game cushion to be exact, as the Vikings would fall to 7-4.

Minnesota and Atlanta will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Bears' remaining strength of schedule

Green Bay Packers defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (51) celebrates after making a tackle against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers won the game, 31-7. Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Entering Sunday, the Bears have the toughest strength of schedule in the NFL, according to Tankathon, with the combined winning percentage of their opponents sitting at .619.

Only one other team in the NFL has a combined opponent win percentage over .600, which is the Dallas Cowboys.

As far as the rest of the NFC North goes, the Green Bay Packers have the sixth-toughest schedule, the Detroit Lions have the 11th-most difficult, and the Minnesota Vikings sport the 15th-toughest.

Rest of Bears' 2026 schedule and win-loss predictions

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) catches a pass while being defended by Minnesota Vikings cornerback James Pierre (23) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's a look at Chicago's remaining slate, along with our predictions for how each game will go.

Week 13 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Win

Week 14 at Miami Dolphins: Win

Week 15 at Buffalo Bills: Loss

Week 16 vs. Green Bay Packers: Win

Week 17 vs. Detroit Lions: Loss

Week 18 at Minnesota Vikings: Win

Final record prediction: 13-4 (first place in NFC North)

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