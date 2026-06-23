Why Bears Coaches Clearly Trust Braxton Jones More This Year Based on Minicamp

After benching Braxton Jones during the 2025 campaign, it was very clear the Chicago Bears had lost trust in the former fifth-round pick.

And it was understandable why, as Jones struggled over the first four games of the season, with the veteran surrendering two sacks and 15 pressures in that span.

Fast forward to the 2026 offseason and the Bears could depend on Jones for a hugely important role as the team's starting left tackle with Ozzy Trapilo on the shelf due to injury.

Despite Jones' struggles in 2025, it's clear he has done a great job restoring trust with the coaching staff, something that has been apparent all offseason long.

Why Bears trust Braxton Jones more in 2026

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Head coach Ben Johnson has been pleased with how Jones has looked this offseason, with Johnson pointing to Jones' comfort level with the offense and improvement in how his body feels because he's further removed from his fractured fibula.

"Last year at this time he was still getting back into the groove and certainly through training camp, it was a gradual process. We all know in this room that that battle went on for a long time and it took a while before we felt comfortable settling on Ozzy (Trapilo) halfway through the season," Johnson said at minicamp.

"But different circumstances this year, I think he's come back and his comfort level has risen just in terms of knowing what to do and how we want to get it done. I think this is the best his body has felt in a while as well. So, we’re really encouraged with where he is at right now," Johnson added.

An example of the Bears having more trust in Jones is the fact that he has taken all of the first-team reps at left tackle during OTAs and minicamp, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin, and that's despite there supposedly being a competition.

Cronin notes that the competition won't really kick off in earnest until the pads come on at training camp in late July, but she still thinks Jones' reps are a clear sign he "has the inside track" to grab the left tackle job going into training camp.

Based on everything we've read about Jones this offseason, we would easily predict him to start the year protecting Caleb Williams' blindside. Maybe that changes in training camp, but chances are it won't.

It'll be fascinating to see what the Bears do if Jones is playing well and Trapilo comes back at some point in the season. We do know that would be a good problem to have.