Bears Left Tackle Pecking Order Reveals 2 Early Surprises at Minicamp

One of the most important competitions on the Chicago Bears' roster this offseason comes at left tackle.

The Bears thought they might have their left tackle of the future in 2025 after Ozzy Trapilo stepped in and played at a high level, but the second-round pick suffered a torn patellar tendon in the postseason, which leaves his 2026 status in doubt.

To fill that hole, the Bears have a competition unfolding between Braxton Jones, Kiran Amegadjie and Jedrick Wills, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

But, Cronin notes Jones is the leader in the clubhouse for the Bears ahead of training camp, as Jones has received all of Chicago's first-team reps during the offseason program.

"Braxton Jones has taken all the first team reps at left tackle this spring, months removed from re-signing with the Bears on a one-year contract," Cronin wrote.

"While the Bears won't get to fully evaluate any play in the trenches until the team is in pads, Jones has the inside track to claim the left tackle job in a competition that has also included Kiran Amegadjie and Jedrick Wills Jr.," she added.

Bears' left tackle pecking order and 2 surprises

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie. | David Banks-Imagn Images

As of now, the pecking order appears to be Jones, Amegadjie and Wills, as Wills was working with the threes during the Bears' second practice of mandatory minicamp on Wednesday.

While the initial belief was that Theo Benedet would also be in the mix for the left tackle job, he has actually been working at right tackle instead and ran with the twos on Wednesday.

We'll preface this by saying it's still very early and Wills has not been a full participant this offseason, but it is surprising to see Amegadjie so high in the pecking order and Benedet not being involved in the competition at all.

A crucial season for Braxton Jones

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Assuming he stays in the driver's seat and wins the starting job, Jones has a golden opportunity in front of him.

The veteran, who was coming back from a fractured fibula, had a rough 2025 campaign that saw him benched after four contests due to ineffective play.

"I just don't think I was at my best with my injury and mentally it can be a lot," Jones told reporters. "But I'm grateful for that, to be able to look back and see that and realize that I was right there, I just needed to trust what I was in."

"So going back, looking at that, I'm very grateful that it all happened the way I needed, just because it kind of punched me in the face a little bit too, as well, and made me wake up a little bit," he added.

Now, Jones can revive his career and put himself in position to earn a sizeable contract when he hits free agency in 2027.