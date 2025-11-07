Why T. J. Edwards' health could be the key for Bears against Giants
The Bears defense is facing yet another difficult injury situation, although not to the secondary or at defensive end this time.
Linebacker T.J. Edwards has a hamstring injury again and hasn't practiced at all this week during preparation to face the Giants. It will be a situation to watch over the next few days, even up until gametime, because of his past this year with similar circumstances and also the overall defensive impact. He also is suffering from a hand injury suffered Sunday.
The Bears were at their worst on defense when Edwards missed the opener and then left the Detroit game before returning it Week 6 after the bye week against Washington.
Getting Edwards back triggered a big leap in the defense's ability to stop the run but he'd also have another potential purpose in Sunday's game against the New York Giants.
In the four games since the Bears had Edwards back from injury, they have allowed an average of 97.7 rushing yards. Before he was fully healthy or was out entirely, they were giving up 164.5 yards per game. They've risen from last in the NFL against the run after four games to 25th now.
The extra problem in this game is Jaxson Dart is a threat as a running quarterback and the last time they faced a QB with this ability they lost to Baltimore and Tyler Huntley. They had Edwards then and still couldn't stop Huntley's scrambles.
Dart has four games when he ran for more than 50 yards. He's seventh among QBs in rushing, four spots higher than Caleb Williams.
“I think that's a big part of anytime you face a guy that's got some mobility," defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. "It's a huge issue defensively in terms of how you defend the offense.
"You can be in really good pass coverage and yet, if rush lanes get out of whack, now all of a sudden, he's running for first downs. The job of the offense is stay on the field, maintain drives and score points. His feet give them the ability to do that a lot. That’s a big part of what we're going to have to face.”
Bottom line: Edwards' availability or absence will be huge.