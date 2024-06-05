Patience with Caleb Williams Easier at This Point for Coaches
The rush to see Caleb Williams performing at a high level can lead to reckless impatience.
Bears fans who want to see Williams operating the offense with precision and putting his arm on display as fast as possible against the Bears defense at OTAs and minicamp are getting too far ahead.
Williams' development is not the only force at work here, says coach Matt Eberflus. Something else holds him back and it's for a reason.
Eberflus said the priority now in minicamp and offseason is not exactly fixing whatever Williams does wrong from one offseason practice to the next.
"I would say right now not very much because we're still installing," Eberflus said.
While offensive coordinator Shane Waldron is still installing the offense there is little time to fix Williams' issues beyond working on passing fundamentals.
"I do think that's part of the process, though, once you get further along a little bit, but I don’t think we're at that point right now," Eberflus said. "I just think we’re installing concepts, understanding people, understanding skillsets and he's doing a great job with that."
Still, Williams had some problems on Tuesday, particularly with cadence and false starts.
"We saw guys jump off sides—I think there were half a dozen of the time—so that’s something that needs to be worked out," Eberflus said. "That is something that needs to be addressed and worked on and improved on here in the next couple of days. We'd like to get that cleaned up."
The cadence situation is a clean-up project but not really a part of their daily preparation.
The Bears have confidence Williams will get through all the issues that come up because of what Eberflus says he's finding to be his QB's greatest strength.
"I would say the learning," Eberflus said. "I would really just say that. Really absorbing and learning and having a beginner’s mindset to be able to learn, absorb, ask questions and just keep learning.
"That's what's been impressive to me. If he does that, he'll be just fine."
The problem is, Williams needs time for the learning. The impatience sill simply have to be the problem of those who can't wait for the process to play out.
