Best-Case Bears Scenario Goes Beyond Fans' Wildest Dreams
It's not the first time someone said it but when it's Rich Eisen it might carry a little more impact.
Eisen doesn't usually go boldly forth with wild predictions other than maybe what he'll run the 40 in for charity.
His prediction, however, is the Bears will go to the Super Bowl.
That wasn't a flat-out prediction like the one Fox's Nick Wright made, but he was saying their best-case scenario is they go to the Super Bowl.
This is true for a lot of teams, but for the Bears, with a rookie quarterback, it really doesn't actually seem possible.
"The Chicago Bears' best case scenario: Offensive rookie of the year goes without saying right?" Eisen said on his podcast.
it was suggested Rome Odunze would be the rookie of the year and Eisen bristled.
"But he'll help Caleb get it," Eisen said.
"But I'll say this," Eisen continued. "I kept sitting here thinking best case scenario would be for Caleb to be like C.J. Stroud, who was a unicorn, right? And (he) took this team in Houston and remade it in his own image along with a head coach who is a defensive-minded guy like (Bears coach Matt) Eberflus and went ahead and won his division and made the playoff and made the divisional playoff run."
Then he decided Williams deserved more consideration.
"I'm thinking more like, you know, (Ben) Roethlisberger. I'm thinking more of like (Dan) Marino when they started (out). I'm saying the best-case scenario for the Bears is this kid takes them to the Super Bowl."
Again, he stressed: "I'm saying that's the best case scenario, like the glass couldn't be more half-full if this happens."
Then Eisen went into why it's possible.
"They could do it," he said. "Definitely they've got some real young studs who can really make your life difficult. Don't forget the kid from Iowa (Tory Taylor) who can punt his head off and give yourself a great shot to three-and-out Caleb Williams on to his own 40-yard line half the time."
Eisen summed up his thoughts.
"So listen, I'll just go making the Super Bowl, that this team puts it together and this team puts it together and Bears fans get their dreem scenario and that's his (Williams) first time going around and I'll leave it at that."
That's quite a bit to leave it at.
