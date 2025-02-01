Players of interest for Chicago Bears at the Senior Bowl
Watching any college all-star football game is like watching curling or Little League games.
You don't care, or you do only if someone you know is playing.
There is usually nothing of interest going on to the common person, and Thursday's East-West Shrine Game lived up to this--or down to it--when the final score was 25-0.
However, draftniks can find things of interest for the Bears. The problem is the Bears need offensive linemen most of all and it's a difficult watch.
The practices during the week reveal a lot more because the offensive line play is right in front of everyone in drills. North Dakota State's Grey Zabel stepped up to be noticed then and was easily the player most talked about among blockers because of his ability to play guard, tackle and even center effectively against on-rushing defensive linemen and linebackers.
On Saturday, though, offensive line play gets hidden to most by what goes on in the actual game with the ball.
Here's who to keep an eye on among players at other positions of interest to the Bears.
Slot Receiver
Jack Bech, TCU
A 6-foot-1, 214-pound receiver who isn't really a classic X-receiver type, his playing style often gets compared to Rams receiver Puka Nacua for his ability to run routes and make catches. He's projected by many as a slot receiver and he's on the American team. During practices, he stood out more than every receiver according to NFL.com and Pro Football Focus observers.
Tez Johnson, Oregon
Like with Zabel, Johnson had been posted as a third-round pick based on the consensus mock drafts in the NFL Mock Draft Data Base but the week of practices opened up scouts' eyes that he could be the new Tank Dell. Except at 156 pounds and 5-9, he really could be too small. It will be easy to notice him because of his size and scouts would, no doubt, like to see how he stands up to some press coverage and physical play in this game for the National team.
Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
A player projected late third round or fourth round on Mock Draft Data Base's consensus, he is close in size to Amon-Ra St. Brown at 5-10, 196, a little shorter. He'll be with the National team in this game. The interest should be here on any slot receiver because the projection by Pro Football Focus for Keenan Allen is $13 million and with their need on both sides of the line of scrimmage, it's difficult to see how they're paying that for someone who will be 33 this season. Plus, fit in the Ben Johnson system is critical.
O-Line
Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College
The connection is obvious. Ryan Poles went to that school. Like most linemen here, it's possible he'd switch positions in the NFL. He's with the Nationals today.
Running Back
Trevor Etienne, Georgia
Georgia's back has flashed his speed at times in practice but he's also one who can run through tackles and this could be better seen in the game. Running for the Americans.
Donovan Edwards, Michigan
He averaged 7.1 yards in 2022 to lead the country but definitely didn't get overworked. At 202 pounds, he's roughly the size of Jahmyr Gibbs, an inch taller but the same weight. Running here for the Nationals.
Woody Marks, USC
He never played with Caleb Williams in college because he took the portal from Mississippi State after 2023. His versatility makes him a perfect third-down type. Running for the American team here. In college he made 261 catches in five seasons and ran for 3,016 yards.
Tight End
Mason Taylor, LSU
Son of NFL pass rush great Jason Taylor, he made 29 college catches and checks the boxes as an all-around tight end threat. He'll play for the Americans.
Elijah Arroyo, Miami
A receiving tight who is around 240 pounds and plays more like a wide receiver at times. Injuries limited him to a strong final year 2024 so scouts want to see more. He's on the National team.
Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
A National team receiver who scouts say was the most impressive overall tight end in practices. His 117 catches for 1,555 yards last year says it all. That kind of production doesn't usually come from NFL tight ends in 17 games let alone college tight ends in 13 games.
Edge Rusher
Mike Green, Marshall
Scouts raved about him all week after he was the object of scrutiny. Projections had been late first round or early second for him but now he may have moved up out of the Bears' second-round reach.
Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
He only made 4 1/2 sacks in college but practiced like a star this week according to accounts. But edge rushers have a better chance to prove themselves in the game.
Safety
S Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma
He turned heads early in the week at practice as a center fielder type but they want to see more. The Bears need some higher quality potential at safety because of the injury status of Jaquan Brisker, who is said now to be over the concussion he suffered in October.
Defensive Tackle
Darius Alexander, Toledo
Can a MAC defensive tackle stand up to scrutiny? At 6-4, 304, he has won in practices.
