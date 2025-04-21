The position Chicago Bears can't and haven't ignored in this draft
While everyone talks about running back, offensive line, defensive line, tight end and possibly safety for the Bears with their four picks between 10-72, there is a position few discuss.
It would make complete sense for them considering what Ben Johnson's history is with an offense, and that would be at wide receiver but slot receiver in particular.
As anyone can see, they didn't sign slot receiver Keenan Allen back.
They brought in two veteran slot receiver types who haven't exactly set the league on fire as pass catchers, although Devin Duvernay has done it as a return man. Slot acquisition Olamide Zaccheaus has never had more than 45 catches -- former Bears slot receiver Anthony Miller did better than that with 52 and 49 catches his last two years before his career went down the drain with a playoff game ejection.
It might mean they have plans to alternate the spot.
"I think that's to be determined, it's a little bit different right now," Johnson told reporters at the owners meetings. "Can DJ (Moore) play inside? I think he can, can Rome (Odunze) play inside? I think he can. Both those guys showed those traits last year on tape, to what degree? I don't know yet, we have to hit the grass and see what they're really capable of and what they do well. I feel really good about the two guys we brought in free agency and what they bring to the table."
What's the big deal? Why force both of their outside receivers to change up and go inside more? The offense has always required it.
"And it's just naturally whether it was Jarvis Landry or Danny Amendola or (Amon-Ra) St. Brown the last two years there in Detroit, those guys were really the focal point of the passing game where I've been in the past."
The smart money says Moore winds up handling a lot of their slot receiver assignments because he isn't the prototypical 6-foot-3 outside X-receiver type with a 40-inch vertical. He's at his best with the ball in his hands.
However, the Bears have been quietly looking at receivers to a large extent with their 30 visits and local visits. Those trips included Virginia Tech's Jaylin Lane, Tulane's Dontae Fleming, Mississippi State's Kelly Akharaiyi, Notre Dame's Beaux Collins, Mississippi's Tre Harris, Texas' Isaiah Bond and Washington State's Kyle Williams.
If there is significance here, it is that they looked closely at more receivers than any other position except the offensive line, more than at tight end or running back. The list also includes receivers of all types but particularly some with great speed, like Bond, Lane, Akharaiyi and Williams.
Whatever they do, they could bring in a slot but the list looks more like they're seeking out another Jameson Williams type and would convert Moore and/or Odunze to more slot catches.
The receivers are mostly for Day 2 and 3 in the draft, or even undrafted free agents.
Lane's 4.34-second 40-yard time at the combine would definitely be of interest for the Bears, especially since Bond, who was reported to have run sub-4.3 at the Texas pro day, subsequently was arrested on a sexual assault warrant in Frisco, Texas, posted bail, and is denying the allegation.
Something else Johnson said about the offense could ring true here.
"It's not going to look like it did in Detroit," he said. "We have a completely different personnel group than what we did in Detroit. This entire offense is going to be predicated on the guys that we have available."
Maybe it means finding a slot receiver to be the new St. Brown, or maybe it means Moore or Odunze splitting the duty with another receiver coming in with great speed to take potential coverage away from the slot.
Either way, don't be surprised on Day 3, or even Day 2, if one of the names for the Bears is a wide receiver and here is a closer look at those they've looked closer at with visits.
Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech
Made 203 catches for 2,532 yards and 18 TDs at Middle Tennessee State and Va Tech. He ran the 40 in 4.34 at the combine and is 5-10, 191.
Dontae Fleming, Tulane
Had 95 receptions for 1,372 yards and seven TDs for Tulane and Louisiana in five years. At 6 1 1/2, 167, he'll need to add muscle and weight. He had clockings as low as 4.42 for the pro day in the 40 according to Draft Scout.
Kelly Akharaiyi, Mississippi State
A 6-foot, 199-pounder who was reported by Draft Scout to have turned in as fast as 4.42 at the pro day, made 94 catches for 1,699 yards and 10 TDs at UTEP and Mississippi State.
Beaux Collins, Notre Dame
He had 132 catches and 1,780 yards and 14 TDs in five seasons with all but 41 catches, 490 yards and three TDs coming in his first three years at Clemson. At 6-3, 201 when he measured at the combine, he's more of an outside receiver and had a 4.5 time in the 40 at pro day.
Tre Harris, Ole' Miss
Another outside type receiver at 6-2, 204, he caught 220 passes for 3,532 yards and 29 TDs at Louisiana Tech and Mississippi. He ran 4.54 at the combine in the 40 with a 38 1/2-inch vertical leap. He's ranked a late second-rounder or early third-round pick by Pro Football Focus as their 66th best player overall.
Isaiah Bond, Texas
The 5-11, 180-pounder was reported to have run 4.35 at the Texas pro day after a 4.39 at the combine. He made 99 catches for 1,428 yards and 10 TDs, the first 65 catches for 888 yards and five TDs coming in two years at Alabama. PFF calls him its 145th best player, which would put him into Round 5.
WR Kyle Williams, Washington State
At 5-11, 190, he posted a 4.40 in the 40 at the combine with a 36 1/2-inch vertical leap. He had 248 career catches for 3,609 yards and 17 TDs playing at UNLV and Washington State. Viewed by PFF as a second-rounder and the No. 63 player in this draft.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI