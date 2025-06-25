Positive forecast for Caleb Williams from five-time Pro Bowl player
The 2024 quarterback class will long be watched closely because all six first-rounders went in the first 12 picks.
As they go into Year 2, and only Year 1 for Minnesota's J.J. McCarthy, the opinions have been forming on who will have the biggest year of the group. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams figures to be front and center in any discussion of this type, and was in one on NFL.com's Good Morning Football featuring a panel of MJ Acosta-Ruiz, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith, former NFL receiver Isaiah Stanback and five-time Saints Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead.
One aspect of the second year QBs discussed was the biggest leap forward by any of the passers, and Williams was Armstead's choice among the second-year QBs to accomplish this.
Williams also was named to be in the spotlight for another reason and central to the discussion in all aspects regarding Williams is how he now has support he lacked when Ryan Poles drafted him—even though the Bears claimed he had all kinds of support at the time.
"Caleb Williams, I believe, this year under Ben Johnson and his lineage and the coaching staff that he brought in, the improvements that they made to the offensive line, bringing in Jonah Jackson, Joe Thuney and others, Dan Rosuhar the offensive line coach, the protection that he will have, the pocket that he will have, the scheme under Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams is primed to have a true breakout."
Armstead would know one aspect of this first hand because Roushar was also his offensive line coach in New Orleans.
Williams had the stats last year, Armstead noted.
"He had a really good rookie campaign statistically but it didn't equate to wins," Armstead said. "I think this year it will also equate to wins, not just the stats but it will equate to wins. He has a lot of weapons on the outside—DJ Moore, Rome (Odunze). I really believe in Caleb Williams this year making that sophomore jump."
One other aspect of the quarterbacks' play discussed was who would produce the most memorable play of the season. There is no doubt the most memorable play of the group last year belonged to Jayden Daniels because the Hail Mary against the Bears was named the top play of the year at NFL Honors.
Williams came away the winner of a group less divided on this most memorable play.
Smith thought Williams would produce it because of his mobility and how he can make plays outside the pocket.
"So when it's the game on the line and you've got to run around and extend the play for a little bit longer to throw it down the field, he's been doing it since the first quarter," Smith said.
Stanback, who played for Dallas, New England and Jacksonville, agreed the most memorable play would be from Williams but for a different reason. It's a reason the Bears all know after seeing the "Stumble Bum" play last year against Detroit.
"Ben Johnson is calling the plays and one thing we know about Ben Johnson is he's considered to be the most creative mind in football," Stanback said.
The creativity came in many forms in Detroit.
"And the amount of trick plays that Ben Johnson is going to come up with with, all the weapons that he has and with Caleb Williams he is going to insure that Caleb Williams has a play that puts him in a pinnacle that sets him on a trajectory for this organization to go forth."
The problem with all of the expectation is what happens if Williams doesn't quite live up to it all. It's a double-edged sword having Johnson in that situation because his coach might be his salvation but also is closer and is more likely to be critical.
Williams is now in Year 2. Three years is about the limit for quarterbacks to prove themselves today. Sam Darnold got three years in New York. Justin Fields got three years in Chicago.
Some get less. Kenny Pickett had two seasons in Pittsburgh.
Williams will have the pressure on this year and with a supposed genius offensive mind in Johnson watching closely, he'll be closely scrutinized in his second year to the point where Year 3 can't be presumed.
Year 2 production like the panel predicted would be welcome both for Williams and the Bears and should be easier to attain with Johnson on board.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI