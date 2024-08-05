Potential Bears Offensive Line Option Could Soon Be Off the Market
A possible Bears option if they felt the need for interior offensive line help could be off the board within the next few days.
According to a report by Scott Salomon with Seahawks On SI, former Dolphins and Cowboys lineman Connor Williams is in negotiations with Seattle and agent Drew Rosenhaus said he anticipates a deal within "48 to 72 hours."
The comments by Rosenhaus came on The Joe Rose Show.
The Bears had their offensive line set going into training camp but there have been several injuries in the last week on the interior of the line and Williams could have represented a possible way to solve several issues.
Teven Jenkins left Sunday's practice with an apparent injury, Nate Davis has battled through injury issues all offseason and seemed fine at right guard but missed a week of practices before returning Sunday on a limited basis.
The Bears also have been without right tackle Darnell Wright due to injury.
Tuesday's practice will be a big one for the Bears because it could reveal the severity of some of the injuries.
They've also been practicing without defensive end Montez Sweat, defensive tackle Andrew Billings, safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson.
Coach Matt Eberflus hasn't had anything definitive to say about any of the injuries and in that case, according to past practice, they are regarded as "day to day" or not serious. However, last year linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was designated as day to day and wound up missing three weeks of practices.
Even with their current injuries, there is enough line versatility to give hope the Bears could compensate for a lost player. Center candidate Ryan Bates has started more games at guard than center and could move there. It's the issue of two lost guards that could prove challenging.
Bates is battling Coleman Shelton for starting center.
The Bears released their depth chart for their second preseason game without any changes from last week except to add players who had just been signed to the roster.
