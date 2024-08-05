Agent Provides Connor Williams Update; Details on Tyreek Talks
Former Miami Dolphins center Connor Williams will be ready to play when the NFL regular season starts next month and there's now a clear sign what his team will be.
In a Monday morning interview on the Joe Rose radio show, agent Drew Rosenhaus said he was currently negotiating with the Seattle Seahawks on a free agent contract and anticipated that a deal would be reached within 48-72 hours.
"He's healthy. He's going to be able to play in the first game," Rosenhaus said. "It is the most amazing recovery I have ever seen in my career."
Williams tore his ACL late last season against the Tennessee Titans. With his health issues settled, the only issue that remains between him and the Seahawks will come down to money.
The Seahawks have roughly $10 million in cap room remaining, according to overthecap.com. It is believed that a multi-year deal can be worked out with WIlliams that will provide him more guaranteed money in future years.
The Dolphins moved on from Williams in the offseason when they signed Tennessee Titans center Aaron Brewer.
ROSENHAUS BREAKS DOWN THE TYREEK TALKS
Rosenhaus also spoke very highly of the Dolphins front ofice as it relates to their recent negotiations with his client Tyreek Hill. He said the Dolphins wanted to get the extension done for Tua Tagovailoa first, then deal with restructuring Hill's contract.
"They wanted to make sure they got Tua done so they could structure a win-win for Tyreek," Rosenhaus said. "The Dolphins really hit the trifecta by signing Tyreek, Waddle and Tua. They are guaranteed to have the fastest offense in NFL history,"
He said there was never any threat the Hill was going to hold out. Rosenhaus also said Hill is working so hard this preseason the team had to tell him to take a day off.
"Tyreek will go down with Dan Marino as one of the greatest Dolphins in team history," Rosenhaus said. "Fans down here should enjoy this. This is a window for the Dolphins to have their best team since the Super Bowl years."
Rosenhaus also said he brought up Hill's 99 Club rating on Madden 25 in the negotiations.
"Tyreek is their guy. Chris Grier traded for him," Rosenhaus said. "He is also their first player with a Madden rating of 99. That really says something about him."