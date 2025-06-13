Why Bears should be all in on Ben Johnson's vacation work habits
If NFL coaches are nothing else, they're workaholics.
Classic stories of coaches like Dick Vermeil, Jon Gruden or Sean McVay sleeping at the practice facilities are actually not uncommon. Joe Gibbs slept on a cot at Redskins Park. Ryan Poles revealed in the past how there's a bed at Halas Hall for someone to use.
Anyone worrying about Bears coach Ben Johnson falling into this overworked category will be glad to know he has his family in mind for the summer and isn't talking about sleeping at Halas Hall. Then again, it would be easy to see him falling into the hunker-down or siege mentality.
"There are plenty of things here going on," Johnson said as OTAs wrapped up. "I'm still tying down the loose ends of training camp and getting that schedule finalized. Had a good meeting with the coordinators here this morning on that. That's really project No. 1 there.
"My family's coming in this weekend, so that's a step in the right direction. Four months without them being here full-time takes its toll."
That is a long time.
While discussing his summer plans, Johnson revealed he'll probably be working, even when players are not at Halas Hall.
"I've had a process that I'm committed to, and so I'll be in and out of the office a good bit, and then, at the same time, probably get away for a minute, as well," he said.
In fact, this summer work might actually be a key to how Johnson comes up with the crazy plays he was known for in Detroit.
"Being in and out of the office, I've always, whether it was as a position coach or coordinator, I viewed the summer as a great opportunity to get ahead a little bit," Johnson said. "I think you can get some creative juices flowing as you start studying some of the tapes from around the league and some other places, maybe college ball."
It's those creative juices the Bears are counting on to come up with confusing play designs to throw off defenses, like the "Stumble Bum" play or his hook and ladders.
After the Bears scored all their points in last year's season opener on defense and special teams, and then went on to average an NFL low of 1.6 points in first quarters, anything they feel they need to be ready on that side of the ball to start the season and every game is acceptable. Perhaps it's even critical.
Maybe the bed at the practice facility isn't a bad idea after all.
