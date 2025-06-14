Veteran options at running back limited for Bears after signing
If the Bears want another running back, it's looking almost like they'll be forced to sign either an aging player, trade for a back or wait until roster cuts provide new potential targets.
Another possible Bears veteran running back target went off the board when Cam Akers signed with the New Orleans Saints Friday, leaving very few unsigned dependable veteran options beyond former Saints and Lions back Jamaal Williams, who is 30 years old.
Akers is 26 and has 2,025 yards on 502 attempts for the Rams, Vikings and Texans. He signed with the Saints after a tryout.
The Bears have never acknowledged they need another running back and their last comments on the position by GM Ryan Poles indicated they wanted to have a good look at their own running backs first.
Poles said they expect this running back group to be sufficient through better coaching and an improved offensive line.
Starter D'Andre Swift had a so-so 2024 season as a breakaway threat and starter and has run in Johnson's offense before with the Lions.
"When the lights are bright, you're going to know exactly what you're going to get," Johnson said of Swift. "If you tell him that you're going to need one yard, 4 yards, whatever that is, he's going to find a way to put his shoulder down and move the pile and get that done for you."
That's not the description analytics suggest after Swift had seven broken tackles last year, but he was running in an attack that didn't seem to feature anyone well in the running or passing game.
Swift is backed by power threat Roschon Johnson, who has had issues in his first two seasons staying healthy. When he was, coaches rarely gave him much opportunity to do anything beyond carry in short yardage.
Kyle Monangai might be their big find this year but as a seventh-round pick, but this isn't certain. Monangai, from Rutgers, has been compared by the Bears to Isiah Pacheco of the Chiefs, another seventh-rounder from Rutgers.
Pacheco ran for 830 yards as a rookie despite not starting until Week 7.
Williams could still be an option but he gained only 3.1 yards per carry in the last two seasons since leaving Detroit and Ben Johnson's offense. He was playing in the last two years for Dennis Allen's Saints, and Allen is now Bears defensive coordinator.
That performance came after he had an NFL high 17 rushing touchdowns while gaining 1,066 yards on 262 rushes for the Lions.
The Bears also have Ian Wheeler, Travis Homer and undrafted rookie Deion Hankins from UTEP.
The Bears finished 25th in rushing and 27th in yards per attempt last season as they tried to adjust to a running attack that no longer had a quarterback who provided a counter breakaway threat like when they had Justin Fields.
Within the last week free agent backs Nick Chubb and J.K. Dobbins also signed contracts, leaving Williams as most accomplished remaining healthy starter.
Top Remaining Free Agent Backs
Jamaal Williams, 4,122 yards, 1,069 attempts, 3.9 yards a carry, 30 years old, ninth season
D'Onta Foreman 2,558 yards, 623 attempts, 4.1 ypc, 29, eighth season
Ameer Abdullah 1,994 yards, 94 attempts, 4.0 ypc, 32, 11th season
Jeff Wilson 2,370 yards, 531 attempts, 4.5 ypc, 29, eighth season
Gus Edwards 3,760 yards, 800 attempts, 4.7 ypc, 30, seventh season
Chase Edmonds 1,972 yards, 450 attempts, 4.4 ypc, 29, seventh season
Josh Kelley 1,150 yards, 321 attempts, 3.6 ypc, 27, sixth season
