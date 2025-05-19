Questions at running back OTAs can answer for the Chicago Bears
The value of practice without pads in the offseason naturally rates well below actual hitting, although it can help gauge some aspects of play.
Position strength along the defensive line or offensive line is not as easy to determine as some other positions without pads, but coach Ben Johnson, GM Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears glean more from other skill position spots when there is offseason non-contact work and one of those positions is running back.
Sure, there is the necessary physical aspect of watching a player carry the football against tacklers.
David Montgomery used to go crazy with impatience in the offseason because his strength obviously was running through tackles and he couldn't wait until they put on pads.
Speed, cutting ability and knowing where to run within the blocking scheme can't be underrated and can be seen in non-contact work, as can passing game contributions by backs short of actually throwing a pass block.
The Bears obviously look like they came through the draft and free agency insufficiently staffed at running back after adding only a seventh-round draft pick, Kyle Monangai.
They already know how physical Monangai plays from film. There are other things to measure, though.
D'Andre Swift is a player they already know plenty about. They know he can dodge tacklers on the field and dodge running backs in the draft. Potential picks kept coming up for Poles to make, players who could take away Swift's carries, and he kept dodging the bullet.
Johnson obviously coached Swift before and felt comfortable enough with him as a major contributor. The real question to address in OTAs is whether they have other possible contributors.
The backups to Swift have 225 total NFL carries, and that includes the 89 runs by Travis Homer in six NFL seasons. It's not much experience and that alone should make the Bears consider bringing in a veteran free agent.
They can take stock of what else is available when they take the field again at OTAs. Here's what the Bears can find out in OTAs at running back although they may need to go into actual training camp practice before they can get a full grasp on their need at this position.
1. Monangai in Space
If they know he can run through tackles based on film, what they gain through watching OTAs is what his football knowledge, quickness to react to where a blitzer might be coming in the passing game or his skill level to work into a pass pattern and after a catch out in space.
In general, because he's a rookie there is everything to gain by coaches in OTAs with watching Monangai carry the ball even if it isn't against guys trying to tackle him. They'll just gain more when he can actually run hard and through tackles.
Monangai lacked 40-yard speed, running 4.6-plus. They would like to see exactly how slow he really is. Montgomery had the same issue but didn't seem to be bothered by it.
2. Roschon Johnson's First Steps
They do have a physical runner on the roster already and it's often lost on people who wanted to see them acquire another in the draft.
In no way has Johnson received a fair shake his first two years when it comes to seeing his potential as a ball carrier.
Johnson's average yards per carry looks terrible but they were only giving him the ball consistently at the goal line or in was short yardage situations and the defense was crammed up near the line of scrimmage, he's never going to have a high average per carry.
Johnson needs to work more carries on first and second down out of formations and in situations when the defense is at less of an advantage to see what he can really do.
In this regard, OTAs can't help much.
However, they can watch those first few steps for quickness to the hole and for recognition speed to determine if he might be a back who can be valued at things other than short yardage. His past at Texas says he can do it.
They've already seen he can contribute in the passing game. This becomes less important, although the new coaching staff might want to see it.
3. A "Kneed" to See Basis
Ian Wheeler's knee recovery should be reaching a point where they can see more of what he can do. However, it's possible this might not occur until training camp. It definitely would benefit him to work more rehab and then come into camp closer to full strength.
Wheeler, last year's top undrafted back, suffered a torn ACL in the final preseason game with Kansas City, so he's about 8 1/2 to nine months after surgery. Players definitely come back in that amount of time from a torn ACL but it's not necessary to rush it in the offseason.
Wheeler really made impressive preseason carries and is much different physically than some of the other Bears backs. They need to see it again but the knee is probably going to keep it from happening until late July.
4. Finding a Back
The Bears did sign UTEP running back Deion Hankins as an undrafted player, and after 2,800 college yards he showed he has the ability to break tackles. In fact, some of his video against questionable competition looks like Earl Campbell.
At 222 pounds, he runs with force but the speed he has out of his stance is something they can watch closely to see if he might be an answer.
Pierre Thomas, Austin Ekeler, Arian Foster, Priest Holmes, C.J. Anderson, Fred Jackson, LeGarrette Blount, James Robinson ... the list goes on and on of running backs who went undrafted but succeeded as NFL talents at this position.
It is possible to find these players. Maybe Hankins is one of them and they'll get a little better idea.
5. Thick Skin
They definitely will be able to see which backs can withstand being coached hard. New running backs coach Eric Bieniemy got on the rookies at rookie camp from the start of the very first drill and he definitely caught their attention.
Criticism on the field in loud tones is coming and the ones with thin skin won't last long.
