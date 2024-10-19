Ranking Where Bears Have Improved Most Since the Opener
The Bears rode a wave of momentum into their bye week, the kind of which almost makes a team wish the next game was coming up right away.
However, they needed the rest with four members of their secondary injured and a strong passing attack coming up next when they play Washington.
It's been a transformation for the Bears, as they've discovered their offensive identity while also learning more about what they could do defensively.
They've improved more in some areas than in others, based in some cases mainly on the fact they weren't very good at specific aspects of the game.
Here's where the Bears have improved the most since the season began.
1. Caleb Williams Passing
By far, the most improved aspect of play is their rookie quarterback throwing. In the opener, he appeared lost at times, uneasy in the pocket and threw sparingly. When an NFL quarterback throws for 93 yards and 3.2 yards per attempt, they've either lost in a blowout or their defense saved the day. The latter occurred in the opener.
Williams was opposing a strong defense in the opener, though at the time no one could have been certain that strong. The Titans came into Week 7 ranked No. 1 in the league on defense.
However, so much has changed for Williams and getting to face several opponents less imposing on defense provided the opportunity for him to get the timing with receivers down, let him feel more comfortable within the pocket and throw a variety of different type of passes.
He's handling the blitz better now than in the first game.
"He's done a really good job with that," coach Matt Eberflus said. "Every defense provides different things. There's going to be unscouted looks every single week. So what you see on tape is not necessarily what you will see in the game. That's part of being in the NFL and part of game-planning and being able to tactically adjust offensively, and as a quarterback in game.
"It's important that we continue to do that, recognize what's going on in front of us and have the plan to succeed going forward."
He's managed to get more and more receivers involved with each week and the big plays are coming more rapidly in the passing game. In the opener, they had no completions longer than 13 yards and averaged only 3.2 yards per attempt, which is difficult to overcome. Since then they've 13 completions of 25 yards or longer.
The ability to pick up blitzes and know the offense to match up well against what is thrown at them by the defense is a critical part of Williams' improvement and development.
2. Offensive Line Blocking
It probably should have been expected they would struggle on the offensive line considering how injuries seemed to change up their offensive line makeup every two or three days in training camp. When the regular-season arrived, they had problems moving people out in the running game, picking up stunts by defensive linemen and handling blitzers.
However, when the regular season began they have had the same starters at four positions and only at right guard has the starter changed. Matt Pryor took over for Nate Davis four games ago and has brought a physical presence they were lacking at right guard.
They've averaged 137 yards rushing the last three games as the line has solidified and averaged only 72.7 per game in the first three games.
The better blocking up front and better running helped them be more effective in play-action passing.
It's been the same with pass blocking. In the first three games, they gave up 13 sacks for 100 yards in losses. In the last three it's been seven sacks for 37 yards in losses.
Eberflus acknowledged the start was hectic because of the right guard issue.
"But I do like where it's been the last few weeks," he said. "It's been firm, it’s been good and the protection has been nice in terms of that. The continuity has been good, too.
"We'll see where it is when guys come back and where guys are going forward."
Some injured players will return but it would appear they have their five starters and will roll with them while it's working.
"We'll always put the best five we have out there for that particular week," Eberflus said. "But yeah, I've been pleased with it for sure."
3. Running the Football
D'Andre Swift seems to have a better runner, or at least adjusted to the blocking scheme better. It has allowed offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to rely on the run more. Swift is averaging 4.75 yards per carry in the last three games and wa averaging 1.8 yards a carry in the first three games.
"That's an important thing to have balance in this league," Eberflus said. "Because you can’t become one-dimensional one way or the other."
Swift's ability to cut to the open off double-team blocks or isolation blocks has made for longer runs.
In the opener they had three runs of 10 yards or longer. Since then they've had 13 more runs 10 or longer and seven came in the last game.
It was much easier to run once Roschon Johnson got over his injury by Game 3. They had a short-yardage option then, and someone who also could block well in the passing game if called upon.
4. Defending the Run
Their run defense still needs to prove itself with consistency but stopping a running attack with two good backs that has been functioning against good and bad teams is a real feather in their caps.
Gervon Dexter, Andrew Billings and T.J. Edwards looked like last year's defense did against the run when they helped hold the Jaguars to 68 yards rushing, a Bears season low. They did have a game against the run like this when they faced Houston, as well, but then began leaking.
Getting the run stopped let them make the Jaguars more predictable. They need to keep doing this consistently to prove the leak is plugged.
5. Calling Offensive Plays
Shane Waldron's play calling had some tremendous gaffes in the first three games, but virtually none since. The biggest one was at the goal line against the Colts, and he even owned the error of his ways to the team.
Much has been made of a meeting between players and Waldron over what they needed to do on offense. The scripting of plays is being cited as a reason for improvement.
However, if that's the case, then why haven't they scored a touchdown on the opening drive yet? T
