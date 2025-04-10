Reported Bears draft need can indicate potential position switch

On this weeks Clays Corner we discussed the top needs on the Bears following day II of free agency.



1. RB (Ben needs TWO solid RBs)

2. Edge (depth/playmakers still needed)

3. S (Byard’s 32 Brisker played 5 games)

4. WR (only 3 WR under contract. Slot?)



