Scouting the Packers: Biggest Concerns for Bears in the Finale
It's been 11 straight games.
This is so much time by NFL standards that Cole Kmet and Jaylon Johnson weren't even in the league yet during the year the streak of consecutive losses to the Green Bay Packers began. And only kicker Cairo Santos has more time spent in Bears uniforms on this active roster than those two.
The Bears thought they had the streak ended in Chicago in November and only a last-second blocked field goal prevented it.
"Any time you play Green Bay it’s always a big deal," Kmet said. "Definitely a lot for me in that regard. I still haven’t beat 'em. I wanna beat 'em."
Sunday's chance to do it is obviously made more difficult by playing at Lambeau Field, where the Bears haven't won in a decade. Their last win was 17-13 on the night to honor Brett Favre in 2015.
"Whenever you get to go play in Lambeau, which I think despite us not liking Green Bay is a special place to go play, I'm excited about that opportunity," Kmet said. "I know they’re still playing for seeding, so they’ll have some stuff to fight for there. But there always should be some motivation going into Green Bay, that’s for sure."
They can expect the Packers fans to have no pity on a Bears team in the midst of a 10-game losing streak for this season.
"It’s pretty tough, some of the things they say," Kmet said. "You’d be astonished at some of the stuff that comes out of peoples' mouths."
There have been some astonishing things directed at the Bears by Bears fans at Soldier Field during this year's 10-game losing streak, so it's hard to imagine it being much worse.
The Packers have more than fans working on their behalf. They're the third-place NFC North team headed to the playoffs and a wild card. At 11-5, they'd be leading in at least two other divisions within the conference.
In many ways, the Bears played a perfect game against them in Chicago but controlling the ball and limiting Green Bay's offense to 17 pass attempts and 25 runs. The Bears controlled the clock for 36:21, a rarity for them this season. And they still couldn't win.
Here's who poses the most danger to the Bears as they try to beat coach Matt LaFleur for the first time.
1. S. Xavier McKinney
Graded second among safeties in pass coverage this year in the league by Pro Football Focus, McKinney has seven interceptions and a fumble recovery to his credit. He owns an outstanding 79.9 passer rating against when targeted, according to Stathead/Pro Football Reference and as a tackler has missed only on three of 87 attempts. The Packers have a history of rarely delving into free agency but did so here, and the former Giants safety has paid off big time.
2. RB Josh Jacobs
Fifth in rushing and graded third overall among backs by PFF, Josh Jacobs has been an upgrade for the Packers even if they let Aaron Jones go in the free agency process. He has 14 rushing touchdowns and has made 295 runs to get his 1,285 yards. The Bears held him to 4.2 yards a carry and 76 yards in the first game, when their defensive signals were still being called by Matt Eberflus.
3. QB Jordan Love
While he's often talked about as having a down year, his passer rating of 97.3 is actually better than last season. He has thrown 11 interceptions but all of those ended with the last Bears game when Terell Smith picked off one. Love hasn't thrown one in six games and has 25 TD passes for the season.
4. RT Zach Tom
Graded by PFF just one spot below Penei Sewell at fifth in the league, Tom followed up on a second season when he became a starter by becoming one of the league's best. The fourth-round right tackle has had no problem keeping Montez Sweat from Love in two games against the Bears. PFF has him graded as the third-best run blocker, again just behind Sewell, and says he has given up three sacks and 22 pressures.
5. WR Jayden Reed
Although his catch total is down from last year, the Packers slot receiver's yards (809) and yards per catch are up and he has six touchdowns. His catch percentage (72.6%) is better than last year, as well. The Bears held him to two catches and 23 yards in their last game, an improvement over the four catches for 112 yards he had in the 2023 season finale.
6. TE Tucker Kraft
Not a big name in the league yet, Kraft will no doubt be a threat to the Bears pass defense because it seems every tight end feasts off their zone coverage. Kraft has become a real red zone concern this year with seven TD catches and has 46 catches in 63 targets for 671 yards.
7. Edge Rashan Gary
While it hasn't been a great year sack-wise for Gary, he normally gives the Bears problems. Gary has 6 1/2 sacks but PFF tracks him at 44 pressures. He has three sacks, five quarterback hits and two fumble recoveries against the Bears.
8. LB Edgerrin Cooper
A rookie who has come on strong as the season has gone along, Cooper has 51 of his 80 tackles in the last six games, including 21 the last two games. He made four tackles for loss in the last Packers game, the 27-25 loss to Minnesota. A lighter linebacker at 229 pounds, his speed is ideal for this 4-3 Packers scheme.
