Should Bears play Eagles in 2025 opener? Ranking possible matchups
It's a thought being discussed across the NFL universe about the 2025 schedule and could include the Bears.
Who should the world champion Eagles play in the Thursday night opener for the NFL's regular-season schedule?
The Bears are an option because they play a game at Philadelphia in 2025. Chicago Sports Network was discussing the possibility on Tuesday and seemed to like the idea of the Bears in that slot.
It’s probably not the best game, though. There are more inviting matchups for the Sunday Night Football people at NBC who do the opener on the Thursday night.
Here are the possibilities ranked, and the Bears really can't stack up here.
1. Commanders at Eagles
If you can't bring back the two Super Bowl teams, then bring back the two who played in the conference championship game. Jayden Daniels against the Super Bowl MVP, Jalen Hurts. This is an easy No. 1. Has success spoiled the world champs and can Daniels and Co. take advantage?
2. Lions at Eagles
The game that everyone wanted to see but didn't get to see in the conference championship because Daniels was too good in the playoffs. Well, everyone except Commanders fans wanted to see it, that is. The trouble is, the matchup lacks its luster with Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn gone. The Lions would be more inviting than even the Commanders game had they kept their coordinators and everything else intact. Still, the Detroit defense should be much more formidable with players like Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill back on the field.
3. Bears at Eagles
Ben Johnson's first game as coach, the new look Caleb Williams in Johnson's offense and the world champions would make for an inviting matchup. It comes down to the Bears, Cowboys, Broncos or Rams for this third best slot. No one cares about the Rams nationally.. They already show the Cowboys and Eagles in prime time until they're blue in the face. The Broncos are close and a good matchup, but the hype machine works better with the Bears involved.
4. Broncos at Eagles
They might not realize it now, but Denver could be one of the top two or three teams in the AFC next year. If the Chiefs get the usual hangover effect that hammers at Super Bowl losers, then you can count them out next year and the Broncos look like the best team in the AFC West in that case. Then the network gets a great opening-night matchup. Either way, Denver is not going to pull as much national interest as the Bears or the other two.
5. L.A. Rams at Eagles
The team that gave the Eagles their best playoff battle returns to Philadelphia. It looks to be a drastically altered Rams team without Cooper Kupp. Maybe they won't even have Matthew Stafford. The Rams' defense was surging at season's end. Would they be able to maintain the momentum and beat Hurts?
6. Cowboys at Eagles
Start making up the excuses already for the Cowboys in this blowout on a Thursday night. Start the "fire Schottenheimer" talk already.
7. Raiders at Eagles
At least there's no conflict of interest for Tom Brady here. He can come and watch the team he owns and doesn't get to work the telecast on the opener. If he can stomach a 40-point blowout, that is. The network won't want this game. It's probably worse than Giants-Eagles but we've already seen Giants and Eagles so much the Raiders would spark curiosity, for about a quarter.
8. Giants at Eagles
The only thing worse than a blowout in the opener to an NFL season is one we've all seen a dozen times in prime time already. The Giants should be kept on Sundays at noon until they prove they're capable of handling prime time. Better yet, let them play at 3 a.m.
