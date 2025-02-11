Jaguars set to give Ian Cunningham interview for GM job
The Jacksonville Jaguars general manager job seems like it's been sitting out there unfilled forever and Ian Cunningham's name has been linked to it virtually all of that time.
Now a report from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated says Cunningham, the Bears assistant general manager, will be interviewed for the position on Friday.
Cunningham has been GM Ryan Poles' "right-hand man" since Day 1 in Chicago.
According to John Shipley of Jacksonville Jaguars On SI, the first interviews began on Tuesday. After virtual interviews, they'll cut it do finalists and a new GM is expected prior to the start of the NFL scouting combine Feb. 24.
Shipley reported the Jaguars will talk to interim GM Ethan Waugh, Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown, Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown, Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander, Rams director of scouting James Gladstone, 49ers director scouting and football operations Josh Williams and Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, in addition to Cunningham.
The Jaguars agreed to terms with Liam Coen as head coach Jan. 24 and fired GM Trent Baalke.
If Cunningham is hired by Jacksonville, the Bears would receive two third-round draft picks in successive years as compensation. The picks would be at the end of the third-round compensatory picks awarded each year.
As part of the Rooney rule, any team losing a minority coach or personnel executive to another team in a coordinator or similar position then can receive two compensatory picks.
Cunningham was a finalist for the Tennessee Titans GM job. He has had interviews every year since coming to the Bears.
