Teven Jenkins and Keenan Allen Miss Wednesday's Bears Practice
A team with concerns blocking the pass rush has another obstacle.
After allowing seven sacks of Caleb Williams, the Bears began preparation for facing the Indianapolis Colts without their best all around offensive lineman, Teven Jenkins.
Their starting left guard suffered a severe thigh contusion and was held out of Wednesday's practice.
“We do feel good about it so, again, we’ll see where it goes for tomorrow again but it’s a power thing and him feeling comfortable and the trainers feeling comfortable for him coming back in,” coach Matt Eberflus said.
Also missing practice due to injuries were wide receiver Keenan Allen (heel), fullback Khari Blasingame (knee) and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin).
Missing any time for the full offensive line together in practice is difficult after all the sacks and the hard time the offense is having rushing the ball. Matt Pryor replaced Jenkins at left guard in practice.
A week after Allen missed every practice and also last Sunday's game with Houston, his absence can be cause for concern. He is suffering from plantar fasciitis and the heel pain it causes can keep him sidelined.
He is resting it and taking treatment but it’s a tricky injury.
“It’s just working it day to day and see what it is day to day,” Eberflus said. “Again, we're obviously wanting him to come back as fast as possible but it’s got to be right for him.”
Pickens’ injury was an aggravation of an injury that he had going into the game. The Bears have brought back defensive lineman Dashaun Mallory for their practice squad.
Mallory a 6-foot-1, 275-pound undrafted free agent, was signed in May, had been with the team through training camp and then was cut.
