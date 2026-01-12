No backtracking by Ben Johnson on postgame rant about Packers

The Bears-Packers rivalry should have been put into the closet and stored away until next season at this point.

Apparently it lives beyond the borders of schedules.

A video of Ben Johnson's postgame rant in the locker room dropping F-bombs about the Packers went viral but the Bears coach is not backing down now from feelings expressed postgame with his talk to the team, or with a quick, short handshake afterward he had with Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

"It's a big game," Johnson sai. "First playoff game at home in a while and we hadn't won a playoff game in 15 years or so. But certainly the opponent in and of itself, it means a lot to the city, to this organization and that's something that we lay into a little bit as coaches and players is we know how big it is when Chicago plays Green Bay."

Ben Johnson oh his (blank) the Packers postgame locker room moment: “There’s a rivalry that exists between these two teams, that’s something I fully recognize and am a part of. I don’t like that team. George (McCaskey) and I have talked and we’re on the same page.” @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/uWgbffSAJO — Jori Parys (@JoriParys) January 12, 2026

It was pointed out to Johnson that the handshake seemed a bit brusk. Some might call it insincere.

"This is a rivalry and the city of Chicago and Green Bay, it needs to be a rivalry," Johnson said.

The ownership McCaskey family often frowned in the past on players or coaches even using foul language in discussing anything and Johnson's language in that locker room moment didn't seem G-rated. Asked if he and George McCaskey were on the same wave length about what was said, Johnson made it clear this is different than normal circumtances.

It was the Packers.

"I mean, like I said before, there's a rivalry that exists between these two teams, something that I fully recognize and I'm a part of," Johnson said. "And yeah, I just, I don't like that team.

"George and I have talked and we're on the same page."

Look for Packers-Bears 2026 to supersede the traditional start to the NFL season featuring the defending Super Bowl champion. It would be the game everyone talks about all offseason.

Ben Johnson said “F*ck the Packers”



Build the statue already pic.twitter.com/SzwW8dK527 — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) January 11, 2026

