Teven Jenkins projection can make for tough Bears decision if accurate
Teven Jenkins' departure in free agency almost seems a given at this time, after the Bears had so much time to bring him back with a contract extension but haven't.
His play, when healthy, warranted a return but as even he admitted he wasn't healthy often enough. He missed a career-low three starts in 2024 but had a handful of starts when he couldn't finish.
"It started it off rough, definitely improved throughout the whole year, and then nicks and stuff always just got me again," Jenkins said after the season ended. "That's one thing that I needed to hammer and it’s something I wanted to improve, and it just didn’t happen.”
So Jenkins called it a "toss-up" whether he'd be back but definitely didn't sound positive about it. The entire situation will likely hang in limbo until the Bears approach March free agency or if they come up with a deal.
In the event Ben Johnson likes what he sees on tape and wants Jenkins to return, the money would be the issue.
Pro Football Focus has now come out with its salary projections for those on its top free agents list and has a cash figure estimate for Jenkins.
Considering his health record, it doesn't look positive for a return. Jenkins is PFF's 25th best free agent at any position and his contract terms were projected by PFF to be three years and $40 million with $24 million guaranteed.
He is the fifth-highest rated offensive lineman on their top free agent list and third-highest ranked guard.
Kansas City's Trey Smith at No. 2 (four years, $82 million, $50 million guaranteed) and Indianapolis' Will Fries at No. 24 (four years, $57.25 millions, $30 million guaranteed) were the guards rated above Jenkins.
Center Drew Dalman was 22nd at $46 million with a $27.5 million guaranteed projection.
PFF's projections are merely that and are based on the past and projected markets. There is no past record available of accuracy.
Jenkins healthy all the time would be a good signing at $40 million for three years.
However, projecting health is even more difficult than projecting the market for a given player.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI