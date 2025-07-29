Even Grady Jarrett's defensive teammates had eyes opened by his intensity
The "iron sharpens iron" theory has the Bears convinced their interior offensive line will be ready for the Minnesota Vikings come the opener.
Grady Jarrett is going to make certain this is the case.
Trying to stop the veteran defensive tackle every play, and especially now with pads on, will be a chore throughout camp on both sides of the offensive line. At least they get an occasional respite individually because the 3-technique tackle will shift sides of the line based on the strong side.
"Yeah, I mean, any O-lineman can learn a ton from going against Grady," center Drew Dalman said. "He's a phenomenal player with tons of strengths, and I don't know if he has any weaknesses."
They have talked about Jarrett like he's the Terminator and can't be reasoned with or stopped even at age 32.
Except, the Terminator didn't come out and trash talk anyone. They've got that to look forward to when they try to stop Jarrett, as he's sounding a bit like a modern day John Randle, all-time king of NFL trash-talkers and also a D-lineman.
"I'll say that he was talking a lot and I definitely heard him say: ‘I'm not no rookie. I don't know why y'all running over here.’ I'm like, 'all right. I like that .' "- Safety Jaquan Brisker on Grady Jarrett
"The first day, he was talking a lot of stuff," safety Jaquan Brisker said of Jarrett. "He was talking a lot of stuff to offensive linemen, and we heard it. I heard it. I was like, ‘oh yeah.' I like it though. I like it.
"I'll say that he was talking a lot and I definitely heard him say: ‘I'm not no rookie. I don't know why y'all running over here.’ I'm like, all right, I like that . Yeah, let's go.”
Dalman has heard this stuff before. It's hard to see how all of this won't lead to something a bit too physical at some point in camp. Things like that always do, but Dalman as experience seeing the benefits.
"So yeah, I mean, everything can be better, you know, like someone that's a good pass rusher like that and a good run player is gonna test your fundamentals and your technique and not let you get away with any kind of issues you have in your game," Dalman said. "So, he definitely applies that pressure and makes us better in turn."
The strengthening then was going on for right guard Jonah Jackson in Monday's first padded practice. He got knocked aside as Jarrett broke up one budding run-blocking scheme during a group drill pitting offensive line against defensive line.
Jackson did get a little better than a standoff later against Jarrett, and then had fellow offensive linemen pounding on his shoulders and congratulating him afterward in a brief celebration.
When Jarrett shifts to the other side, he'll likely find the task somewhat tougher considering it's against four-time All-Pro Joe Thuney.
The reason Dalman is a good player to ask about how Jarrett sharpens iron in practice is, of course, the two played on the inside of the line on opposite sides for four years of Falcons practices.
Sometimes Dalman would help block Jarrett but usually it was one of the guards getting this difficult task.
"Absolutely, yeah, I mean, having excellent players, of which we have many on defense, to exploit your weaknesses and teach you to overcome them, is like in my opinion, one of the best teaching tools," Dalman said. "And so having him and the whole defense as a resource is awesome."
Jarrett doesn't sugarcoat what exactly it is he's trying to do against Bearsoffensive linemen as he tries to improve himself, and also gets them better as a side effect.
His style is dive in head first and never let up.
"I think the key is not ramping up, the key is going balls to the wall every day," Jarrett said. "I think that's what has really helped me in my longevity, is just going hard day-in and day-out.
"This is the time when you really callus your body, get it right so you can go sustain a long season, be healthy because this is going to be the hardest part of the season. You should make this the hardest part of the season because from a physical standpoint."
The interior of the Bears defensive line last year collapsed against the run and the interior of the offensive line never established the run.
With a daily war going on at camp, in the heat and humidity like on Monday, everyone should emerge at least better prepared physically for the opener.
That is, the offensive linemen will if they can survive relentless pressure from a 32-year-old defensive tackle who knows only one way to practice.
