An emotional day for Bears cult hero backup QB Tyson Bagent
It's not inaccurate to call Tyson Bagent a bit of a cult hero among Bears fans.
It's always that way with the backup quarterback in Chicago.
Now Bagent knows he truly is the backup quarterback–they don't give out two-year $10 million contract extensions to the third-string guys.
The only question there is now about the Bears backup job is if they decide to keep Case Keenum on the roster. For Bagent, it's two more years knowing he has impressed coach Ben Johnson enough to be the guy in case something happens to Caleb Williams.
"I think it’s huge," Bagent said. "I’m very happy. I think all parties are very happy. I think this extension with this staff and these offensive minds, I think for the longevity of my career and wherever I end up in the years to come will serve me well down the line.
"As far as where I came from, I mean, I can’t even really get too much into it without crying or whatever. But it means a lot.”
He did get more into it, and he cried a lot. No one blamed him.
Maybe the confidence expressed in him by coaches and GM Ryan Poles means the most.
"It means the world," Bagent said. "A lot of high-level people in and around this building, so for them to think the same of me, it means a lot. And it feels good, just because there's so much work going into it, so that makes it just that much sweeter."
Bagent found out about the deal being done late Tuesday night.
"Yeah, kind of connected all the dots last night before I went to sleep," he said. "And yeah, it was probably, it was just a lot of this, you know, me, calling people, crying like a baby and that kind of stuff."
The deal has been in the works though for a while.
"At some point last week, Poles brought me into his office and just began talking bout it," Bagent said."Ever since then, going back and forth."
The undrafted free agent QB from West Virginia's Division II Shepherd University committed himself to knowing the playbook in and out and impressed Ben Johnson with his knowledge of the offense.
"I mean, I do like to think that I've been confident the whole time, but a lot of it has just been just trying to stay as ready as I can and really just 'fake it until I make it;' (that) has been the whole thing with me," he said. "Just not leaving my hotel room until I'm comfortable with all the information that we're going to go through on that given day.
"And I think just that alone allows you to play a little more free than if you're kind of out there unsure of what to do."
The journey from small school has included four starts in 2023, none last year, and a strong start to preseason. As a result, he had to admit he thought briefly about maybe trying to go elsewhere next year but in the end wanted the chance to keep working with Johnson and staff.
"That's just all part of the process that's taken place since I got here a couple years ago," Bagent said. "To think about that point until now, it's really too much to think about.
"It's really been each day at a time, trying to be the best that I can be on each given day and just hoping that as long as I do that, I'll have no regrets, and it's served me well so far."
He would have been a restricted free agent next year, and often RFAs who are undrafted will wind up leaving as free agents without being tendered. He wanted the chance to be part of what's going on with the team now under Johnson.
"Being around this staff and this offense, especially this staff, the offensive staff, I think that has just been the biggest part in the decision besides just how much I love the city of Chicago, how comfortable I am with everybody," he said " but yeah, that was certainly played a role into it.”
It meant a lot for the Bagent family, as well. His father, Travis, the holder of 28 arm wrestling championship titles, has been his most staunch supporter. Bagent's eyes got teary thinking about it.
“Yeah, I think that–you know, a lot of people don’t know this–but my dad is my right-hand man and he didn’t even have running water until he was in high school," Bagent said. "There’s definitely a lot of things and people that I think I can certainly help with this gift I’ve been blessed with.
"Just little things like that. I don’t really know anybody back at home with any money. So yeah, it feels good. It’s certainly a weight off my shoulders and my family’s shoulders. So yeah, it definitely means a lot.”
