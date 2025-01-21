The personnel change Ben Johnson's new attack could require
Everyone marvels at the Ben Johnson offense and how explosive it became during the past three seasons.
It's easy to see the trick plays and wonder how on earth the Bears would ever get to a stage where they run inside screens off tosses by the running back, or a deep ball off a fake fumble by the quarterback—the "stumble bum" play they ran in Chicago.
After all, the Bears' expertise on offense has been committing presnap penalties rather than executing complicated trick plays. They'll obviously need to change personnel in some cases, or in others roles will need to change.
The changes should be drastic with one position group in particular, and that's the offensive line. It could also mean change at running back.
Nonetheless, change will occur because Johnson as a highly paid head coach in his first year is in position to get GM Ryan Poles to find the players he needs—especially with Poles' contract status for the future uncertain.
What Johnson needs is enough wide-ranging talent to make the offense work against every possible threat. Versatility as a play caller is possibly his greatest strength. Former Bears offensive coordinator and Rams coach Mike Martz appeared on Spiegel and Holmes Tuesday and has a limited working relationship with Johnson. He calls this Johnson's greatest strength.
"He's that guy who can be very creative, switch gears," Martz said.
Martz called this crucial ability to adjust Johnson's distinguishing characteristic.
"Well, to me it's the most critical thing about coordinators on both sides of the ball -- so many of them just don't get it," he said. "You've got to be able to adjust for what you see out there."
Here's how their lineup might need to change.
Offensive Line
This is where everything begins because the ground game is so very critical to what Johnson has done in the passing game.
The Lions ranked fifth, then second and then this season first in play-action pass attempts, according to Stathead/Pro Football Reference.
They're able to do it because they run so effectively. The adaptability Johnson has is apparent in the running game as his line did not specialize in one style of blocking. They could block the wide zone. Yet, they could go inside zone or they could use more power game with gap scheme.
They had both physical and speed threats with the ball, but their offensive line keyed everything while the Bears offensive line keyed 68 sacks and 50 or more sacks the last four years.
Detroit blocking versatility made it easier to both fool defenses and also overpower them.
Wide zone require lighter, more mobile linemen and it's not easy for linemen to block it if they lack speed. Yet, the Lions had speed and also massive maulers like 340-pound guard Kevin Zeitler and 6-5, 335-pound dominant tackle Penei Sewell. The Lions had both types and more than anything else they possessed the blocking technique needed to use any scheme.
Expect at least two and probably three different blockers next year because of the status of Teven Jenkins.
Jenkins' ability to block regardless of scheme would be an ideal fit in this multiple approach but his inability to stay healthy wouldn't.
Johnson had an All-Pro center in Frank Ragnow. It will be a place to look for the Bears to improve either in free agency or the draft. Turning center over to rookies is a big ask.
Another dominant type of blocker would help. Look for them to try and add either a tackle or a tackle who converts to guard in the draft, possibly LSU's Will Campbell.
Running Back
The Bears really don't know what they have in Roschon Johnson because he hasn't been used very much and also because he has sporadically been injured. They might have a power threat in Johnson but it wouldn't be shocking for them to look for this hammer aspect for their running game in the draft, or "knuckles," as the Lions called David Montgomery.
The speed aspect is there in D'Andre Swift, though there is one concern. Swift was a running back in Detroit during the first season and a half Johnson called plays and was allowed to leave in free agency as they went out and found Jahmyr Gibbs in the 2023 draft.
It's possible Johnson might want more speed, as well.
Receiver
The great defining quality with Johnson's passing game is how dramatically open the receivers get. They often get schemed wide open and the end result has been yards after the catch.
They haven't necessarily thrown downfield much, even with Jameson Williams' great speed. They ranked 23rd twice and next to last in 2024 at intended air yards over three years the last three years and depended on getting the YAC with wide open receivers.
It's the play-action working and the passing routes. It's also a lot of expert picks set well without penalties on the routes.
Amon-Ra St. Brown sparkled for three years in the Detroit offense and was a slot receiver, although he could line up in various spots. If Johnson's system requires the key receiver working out of the slot, it would not be shocking if the Bears converted DJ Moore to slot.
Moore is extremely versatile. He had better 40 speed (4.42) coming into the combine than St. Brown (4.51). He's not a classic X-receiver type anyway, and as a 5-foot-11, 210-pounders, it would seem he's convertible. The classic X-receiver type is taller and more physical anyway. Moore's great play-maker ability would be best used in numerous roles all over the field.
What they could really use at receiver is a burner like Williams was in Detroit. It's not overly essential because the Lions passed the ball fine in 2022 and 2023 and Williams contributed very little then. He finally was healthy enough this year to break out.
The Bears never have leaned on Tyler Scott and he ran 4.38 in the 40 at the combine. It's not the Williams type speed.
The big-play ability of any passing game is better with some type of speed threat involved.
Speed never goes out of style, whether it's at slot or outside receiver or even running back.
More Chicago Bears News
