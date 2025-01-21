A potential offensive coordinators list for Ben Johnson
When former Bears coach Matt Eberflus arrived from Indianapolis in 2022, the majority of his defensive side coaches came along.
The same thing might not be true for new Bears coach Ben Johnson as he arrives and assembles his offensive staff, mainly because some of those in Detroit behind him will want to move up in pecking order to call plays for Dan Campbell.
Some will not and they could follow him.
The Bears will be trying to fill out the staff on the offensive side of the ball and the defensive side, but if they do as reported and hire Dennis Allen as defensive coordinator then Johnson can leave the bulk of the defensive hiring in his hands.
It's the offensive side where Johnson could focus, and there are three coaches, in particular, who could be a solid choice to come to the Bears as an offensive coordinator under Johnson.
Of course, it would not be in a play-calling role.
He has worked for two other coaches with extensive experience at offensive coordinator, although it's uncertain whether they would be interested in a role under him without play-calling duties. Those were Darrell Bevell and Anthony Lynn. Bevell is Miami's passing game coordinator and QB coach while Lynn is the Commanders' running backs coach and run-game coordinator.
Lions options
Tanner Engstrand, Lions passing coordinator
Engstrand as in his fifth year as a Lions assistant but he moved up in 2022 from quality control to tight ends coach and passing game coordinator, sort of following in Johnson's footsteps. He became passing game coordinator only in 2023. While it might seem he is a logical candidate for the Lions' play-calling duties, he hasn't done this in the NFL. He was an OC for the XFL's DC Defenders in 2020 and had also done it for San Diego U in 2011-2017.
Hank Fraley, Lions O-line coach
The Lions offensive line coach, he's been with the team since 2018, a year before Johnson arrived, and is beloved by his offensive linemen. Center Frank Ragnow said he didn't want to let Fraley leave. Many offensive line coaches get stuck in the position and aren't given a chance to move up but Fraley did just get an interview by the Seahawks for offensive coordinator. So he might be willing to move up, even in a non-play calling role. The Bears could use another coach on staff with offensive line expertise.
Scottie Montgomery, Lions RBs coach
Montgomery is given some credit for designing Detroit's ultra-effective running game in conjunction with Fraley and Johnson. So he is viewed as a coordinator possibility. He has the title of assistant head coach so this could affect whether he left to be an OC.
Elsewhere
The following coaches are highly thought of and have been candidates to advance in the league, according to SI.com's Conor Orr and Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.
Brian Fleury, 49ers TE coach
There has been much speculation he'll be among the 49ers staff risers and he has interviewed for Patriots OC in the past. Fleury knows Johnson because they were on Adam Gase's staff in Miami together two years, although Fleury's role was administrative as football research analyst or director.
Tavita Pritchard, Commanders QBs coach
He was QB coach in Washington in 2023 and stayed on after Dan Quinn became coach. He was once Andrew Luck's QB coach in college and eventually was Stanford's OC. He has been Jayden Daniels' QB coach this season under OC Kliff Kingsbury.
Jerrod Johnson, Texans QB coach
He has interviewed for four offensive coordinator jobs. If you're looking for someone to work with Caleb Williams, why not the coach who was C.J. Stroud's position coach? Remember, this isn't a play-calling job so his inexperience in this regard isn't a factor.
Davis Webb, Broncos QB coach
Worked with Bo Nix closely this year but is probably too inexperienced for some since he just became a QB coach under Sean Payton in 2023. He could be more of a candidate for a passing game coordinator.
Alex Tanney, Colts passing coordinator
He had been a coach in Philadelphia's successful offense three years and this season joined Shane Steichen with the Colts as offensive passing game coordinator. He just started this year to develop Anthony Richardson. He has familiarity with Bears GM Ryan Poles because he signed in 2012 with the Chiefs as a quarterback. He also is known as the trick shot QB from his passing days.
Jason Vrable, Packers passing game coordinator
A good way to hurt another divisional opponent would be raiding their staff. He was promoted to this spot when they made Adam Stenavich offensive coordinator. He's been offensive assistant, wide receivers coach and now passing game coordinator.
