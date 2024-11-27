The Problems with Joe Brady as Bears Coach Betting Favorite
People with short memories seem to be hoisting Buffalo offensive coordinator Joe Brady on the betting world as a favorite to be the next Bears coach.
Actually it was The 33rd Team who did it, through a lesser-known casino's odds. They were touting this without any real connectivity.
The Bears still had a coach at last look, so calling it premature is an understatement. Why not post odds for the next coach after Brady now, too?
Brady helped engineer a turnaround of the offense with the Bills last year when they made the playoffs and lost 27-24 to Kansas City, and his past has stronger connections to the Saints. New Orleans also is likely to be looking for a new coach, but unlike the Bears, they already fired Dennis Allen.
The 33rd Team, using Bovada's odds, had Brady a very slight favorite at +325 over Ben Johnson (+400) with current Bears offensive coordinator Thomas Brown No. 3 (+600).
The tightness of the odds reflects how far in advance this entire situation is. There were eight at +950 or less, including one interesting name who has a strong tie to the Bears' past. That's Vikings QB coach Josh McCown at +950.
Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was fourth (+700), tied with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who interviewed for the Bears offensive coordinator job before this season.
Kellen Moore is way down at +800, which seems strange considering the Eagles offensive coordinator has had success with the No. 1 offense in Dallas in 2019 and 2021, and is coordinator for the No. 3 offense now.
Brady was the LSU offensive coordinator in 2019 for one season. He was fired as offensive coordinator in Carolina after 12 games in his second season. In 2017-18 he was a Saints offensive assistant.
It's easy to see how the LSU and Saints connection could make him more of a favorite for the New Orleans job.
The Panthers, under Brady, finished 21st on offense, 18th at passing and 21st in rushing in 2020. The next season they wound up 30th on offense, 29th passing and 20th in rushing.
After Brady was fired, former Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took a swipe at him.
"One thing we didn't do much of when I was there, we didn't practice two minutes, really," Bridgewater said. "We didn't practice red zone.
"You walk through the red zone stuff and then Saturday, you come out and practice red zone, but you'd only get like 15 live reps. Guys' reps would be limited."
Brady's current offense is sixth in red zone scoring. The Bills are 13th on offense this year, third in scoring. They are 13th in passing and 11th in rushing.
The also have experienced Josh Allen at quarterback, which makes a big difference.
Considering the Jets hired The 33rd Team as consultants for finding their new head coach, maybe Brady should be considered a favorite there? Just saying.
