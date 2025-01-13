Thomas Brown's selling points in Bears interview
Thomas Brown received his chance today to explain why he should be allowed to continue on in his role as Bears coach.
What he'd say is something he has been thinking about since the week after Thanksgiving when he became interim coach.
"Well, I think having a chance to lay out my whole vision, the plan I have for this football team moving forward is going to be a part of it," Brown told everyone when he shut down operations on the 2024 season.
One of the obvious things Brown was likely to point out for the team is an advanced relationship already with Caleb Williams. The introductory aspects other coaches must go through would be unnecessary and they could get quickly into Year 2.
"Obviously understanding more about him and how he learns and how to communicate with him and what he needs to be at his best will be different because I have a chance to address that and approach that from Day 1," Brown said. "But also just overall his growth and development as far as a player will grow, so it would naturally be better because of that too."
He'll obviously need to pitch what his offense will look like. It's not going to be the offense Brown used this year, the one Shane Waldron put in place.
"A lot different," was the way Brown put it.
The advanced Brown-Williams relationship would be different as well.
As a former running back and a past positional coach at the position, the Bears would likely stress more of the running game with Brown as head coach. Even though both Brown and Waldron came from the Sean McVay coaching tree, Brown is not going to put up with having the worst time of possession in the league or close to it, the way Waldron's Seattle and Bears team had. They'll try to control the ball on the ground, and help Brown out this way.
As a result, Brown is going to be more consumed with having an offensive line capable of opening the ground game up and also protecting Williams.
"Yeah, I mean I think continuity is a big part of the offensive line," Brown said. "We really haven’t had continuity.
"So I think the more guys that you can have that are playing together in unison as one, all five, the better you are going to be."
The line rebuild or retooling will be a priority.
"That's obviously a position that sometimes gets undervalued until you have an issue and everybody wants to make a big deal about it," Brown said. "But I think the offense has to run through that group.
"We're talking about running the football effectively, pass-protecting with the quarterback but also him being on the same page as far as (Williams), as far as how he operates, getting the ball out on time."
Williams knows he has a bit of an edge over some candidates because they decision makers have seen how he works.
He's already done something no one else has done since Matt Nagy's first year and that's beat the Packers.
"But I think them having a chance to see me in the building is something that to me should be more impressive than everything else," Brown said.
Brown expects they realize how difficult the task was they saddled him with and eventually he got it right in the season finale.
"But this is going to be more about myself, my personality, but also the plan for this organization," Brown said.
It's good to know someone has a plan for the organization, anyway.
