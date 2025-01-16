Tom Brady and Raiders' cash pushing Ben Johnson out of Bears' reach
The Tom Brady influence is at work trying to deny the Bears Ben Johnson, and so apparently is a lot of cash the McCaskey family doesn't have.
With more interviews yet to come still from such prominent coaches like Brian Flores, Kliff Kingsbury, Todd Monken, Joe Brady and possibly even Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman, it seems the race is already being called.
At least this is how some league insiders are painting it.
After Ian Rapoport made Ben Johnson the likely next coach for the Raiders with a report on Wednesday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports and the Shultz Report told Colin Cowherd on The Herd that the Bears battle is a two-horse race even while horses have yet to enter the race.
"It's been made clear to me that for all intents and purposes the Chicago job--and I haven't said this publicly--it is a two-horse race between Mike McCarthy and Ben Johnson," Schultz said. "I think if Brian Flores goes in and wows them then he is still in that mix."
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Wednesday had reported possible movement toward the Raiders by Johnson.
"The people who are associated with the Raiders job, I’m talking other candidates, I’m talking agents, people are the NFL, there does seem to be an acknowledgement that Ben Johnson is the leading candidate [in Las Vegas] and there a lot of people who, frankly, think he is getting it,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. “They are not done. They certainly have not done the requirements that would allow them to hire a coach and he’s not even able to be officially hired until after the season. But it does seem like that is the direction that it is headed.”
And Mike Florio had painted a bleak picture for Bears chances while on WSCR Wednesday.
The reason so much momentum seems to be coming down in Johnson's favor is not being blamed on any direct deficiency from the Bears, or even solely on the addition of Tom Brady to the ownership mix with the Raiders.
Much of it has been the result of the overall power Johnson would have with the Raiders. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer painted this picture on The Breer Report.
"I think what the Raiders have to offer that's a little different than the Bears and Jaugars is a blank slate," Breer said.
While Breer admitted the Bears have a better roster and probably the Jaguars, as well, the Raiders' lack of a GM and a quarterback gives Johnson the chance to mold things.
"Now there's not a lot to work with from a talent perspective there right now," Breer said. "I don't think anybody would question that. But it also gives you a chance to build it in your own image and do it your way.
"And if they're going to give you enough runway to do that, that's appealing to some coaches."
It would be appealing to a lot of coaches considering the trump card and that's how the Raiders are getting a huge infusion of cash and can spend more for coaches or anything not covered under the salary cap.
When the Tom Brady involvement as a minority owner came about, former Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour was brought in with a very small part of the ownership but also added as a part owner was Tom Wagner, co-founder of Knighthead Capital Management. That's an investment company, including hedge funds and the league recently approved these investment companies as minority owners for teams. Mark Davis took advantage and sold some parts of the team to generate revenue.
"I think there certainly is an appeal to the Raiders job for Ben Johnson," Breer said. "On top of that first-class practice facility, I mean maybe the best in the league, first-class stadium, Vegas is an attractive spot to try and lure free agents and trade targets to and you have the iconic brand."
That additional ownership makes a difference, Breer said. After all, Davis didn't exactly have a reputation for being sharp with his own football decisions.
As Adam Schefter pointed out on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show, Davis is going to be still paying four coaches and three GMs when the next coach is hired. That extra cash from from sale of shares sure comes in handy in that case.
"They were able to lay out for Ben this is not just Mark Davis' operation," Breer said. "Tom Brady was a spokesman for this."
So even though Brady isn't necessarily going to have the major part in ownership, he's indirectly affecting the full package in front of Johnson.
As a result, the Bears might be considered wise for flying in Mike McCarthy and wining and dining him. McCarthy might be their best option, at least until the other interviews are done.
Unless George McCaskey suddenly is raising a lot of money by selling part of his team to bring in revenue and afford Johnson, it really would look like the odds are stacked against the Bears' attempt to lure the Lions offensive coordinator.
They're still trying to get a stadium built and are scraping around for cash, but the Raiders have this all taken care of already.
