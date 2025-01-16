Two clear front-runners emerging in Chicago Bears head coach search
The Chicago Bears aren't done interviewing all of the candidates in their head coach search, but Ryan Poles may already have two favorites in mind.
According to Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz, the Bears have identified Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy as their top two options.
Schultz clarified on The Herd with Colin Cowherd that Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores could still be in the mix if he impresses Poles and Kevin Warren during his interview with the team on Saturday.
Chicago also has an interview scheduled with Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken on Friday.
It has not yet been reported when the team will interview five other candidates on their list, including Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman.
The report from Schultz would suggest that McCarthy and Johnson have risen above the other candidates Poles has interviewed so far. That could mean he's not as interested in the likes of former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll or Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.
Still, the Bears will likely choose more than two candidates to advance for a second round of interviews, giving the other coaches another chance to sell Poles on why they deserve to be head coach ahead of Johnson or McCarthy.
Schultz also indicated in his report that Caleb Williams won't have a say in which coach the Bears hire, but getting the right coach for the young quarterback remains a top priority for the organization.
