Top NFL analysts predict this disappointing Chicago Bear will have a stunning breakout in 2025
D’Andre Swift had himself a lousy 2024.
Despite racking career-highs in carries (253) and total touches (295), the Chicago Bears’ undisputed RB1 couldn’t crack 1,000 rushing yards or 1,400 total yards—meaning he most definitely didn’t play up to his three-year, $24 million contract.
But according to a trio of sharp NFL pundits, 2025 will look a whole lot different for the former Georgia Bulldog.
And a whole lot better.
Shake It Off
In Chicago Sports Stuff’s latest fantasy football roundtable, David Bearman from Pro Football Network and Ian Hartitz and Nando Di Fino from Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Life are confident the back will improve on his disappointing 2024—and by a bunch.
Di Fino cut right to the chase, gushing, “I think Swift is one of the most underrated backs in the league. We've seen [how well] Swift can do in a functional offense.”
Nobody will argue that for most of the 2024 season, the Chicago Bears’ offense was the opposite of functional.
For his part, Hartitz thought Swift got a lousy rap after his lousy season.
“I understand Swift did not have great advanced numbers last year, but if Caleb Williams’ rookie season was marred by a bad offensive line and a bad scheme, how does that not translate to D’Andre Swift as well? Shouldn’t he get the benefit of the doubt?”
Bearman points out that head coach Ben Johnson will play to Swift’s strength—the former Lion and Eagle can catch the ball—making him a sneaky-good fantasy and reality option.
“I think Swift will be great in the passing game, and if you're in a PPR league—which we all are—that could be huge.”
For months now, there have been a whole lot of Nick-Chubb-to-the-Bears rumors floating around the interwebs, but that doesn’t faze Di Fino:
“If the Bears add Chubb to the equation, I think we see him as being more of an early-down player, then Swift probably becomes the change-of-pace back and explosive pass catcher, a role he's performed admirably.”
After his infinitely meh 2024, Bears Nation will be perfectly happy with an admirable performance from D’Andre Swift.