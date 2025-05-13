Bear Digest

Tory Taylor's roster exemption allows Bears to add cornerback

A player from the weekend tryouts was added to the Bears roster as a result of the roster exmption the Bears get for moving punter Tory Taylor onto the international player list.

Gene Chamberlain

Tory Taylor's roster exemption allowed the Bears to pick up an extra defensive back for the roster after rookie minicamp.
Tory Taylor's roster exemption allowed the Bears to pick up an extra defensive back for the roster after rookie minicamp. / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Bears invited 23 undrafted rookies in for tryouts among the players they had on hand for the weekend rookie minicamp and only one has been signed so far since it ended.

Jeremiah Walker, a 6-foot, 195-pound cornerback from Stephen F. Austin will join the team for OTAs May 20 after being signed as an undrafted free agent after his tryout.

Walker made 151 tackles in four years. Last year he had 22 solo tackles and 12 assists, six pass breakups and a forced fumble.


All four of Walker's career interceptions came in his first season, in 2021.

They now have 91 players. They were able to find a roster spot on the offseason 90-man roster for Walker because they receive an international roster exemption for punter Tory Taylor, who is Australian.

More Chicago Bears News

X: BearsOnSI

Published
Gene Chamberlain
GENE CHAMBERLAIN

Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.