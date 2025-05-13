Tory Taylor's roster exemption allows Bears to add cornerback
The Bears invited 23 undrafted rookies in for tryouts among the players they had on hand for the weekend rookie minicamp and only one has been signed so far since it ended.
Jeremiah Walker, a 6-foot, 195-pound cornerback from Stephen F. Austin will join the team for OTAs May 20 after being signed as an undrafted free agent after his tryout.
Walker made 151 tackles in four years. Last year he had 22 solo tackles and 12 assists, six pass breakups and a forced fumble.
All four of Walker's career interceptions came in his first season, in 2021.
They now have 91 players. They were able to find a roster spot on the offseason 90-man roster for Walker because they receive an international roster exemption for punter Tory Taylor, who is Australian.
