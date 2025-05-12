NFL slates Bears for their first Friday game in 59 years
Not only do the Bears play on a Saturday in 2025, they're playing on a Friday.
What's next, a Tuesday morning?
The league released the Bears are playing a Black Friday game.
At least they won't be playing on Thanksgiving.
They are playing the world champion Eagles at 2 p.m. on Nov. 28 in Week 13 of the NFL season.
The Bears have always had great success against the Eagles until recently, the double-doink and a 2022 fiasco aside. The Bears are 29-17-1 all time against the Eagles.
They also have a road advantage over the Eagles of 13-9-1.
The game is on Prime, like the Thursday night games are, so Bears fans who are out of the Chicago market will need to look for it on there. It will be assigned a local channel in the Chicago area at a future date.
Already on Monday, the Bears' Week 16 game has been released and that's against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field, a Saturday game that is the second one of a doubleheader.
The Bears haven't played on a Friday since Sept. 16, 1966. They played in L.A. that year in Week 2 and lost 31-17.
The full schedule will be released on Wednesday and the Bears say they will have tickets on sale for the general public on that day at 7 p.m.
