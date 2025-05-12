Another NFL signing heightens worries for three Bears draft picks
Once is an occurrence and two a trend.
What the Chicago Bears need to be concerned with is whether this one is potentially a dangerous trend for them before training camp starts.
Another Round 2 NFL signing Monday could impact when the Bears get their three second-round draft picks signed and in July training camp.
The Cleveland Browns have signed linebacker Carson Schwesinger to a fully guaranteed contract according to Pro Football Talk.com. Schwesinger was the first pick of the second round.
The second pick, Houston's Jayden Higgins at No. 34 overall, became the first player ever drafted in the second round to sign a fully guaranteed contract. As a result, the first two picks of Round 2 have now signed fully guaranteed contracts.
None of the other second-round picks are signed and it's a safe bet their agents all want guaranteed deals.
The concern here from a signing standpoint is where this stops, whether some team decides their pick is the one who will not get a guaranteed contract in Round 2, if any.
The Bears have three picks in Round 2 for the first time in their history and these are their only unsigned draft picks as every other pick signed last week before rookie camp. Luther Burden III was the 39th pick, Ozzy Trapilo the 56th pick and Shemar Turner the 62nd pick.
It's still very early but it's entirely possible the point where player deserve guaranteed contracts could become an issue and ultimately lead to holdouts.
At this point, it can hardly be called a concern.
They didn't have a second-rounder in 2024 but in 2023 they didn't have second-rounders Gervon Dexter and Tyrique Stevenson signed at this point in the year. Both signed June 15.
In fact, in 2022 second-rounders Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon didn't sign until late July just before training camp and in 2021 second-rounder Teven Jenkins signed on June 16.
The Bears have not had a second-round pick signed at this point since both second-rounders Anthony Miller and James Daniels signed their rookie contracts on May 10 in 2018.
Nevertheless, those two and none of those other second-rounders taken since 2018 have had the guaranteed contract as a potential carrot to staying unsigned.
The Bears couldn't really afford any missed time with their rookies, particularly with Trapilo as he's switching from right tackle to left.
